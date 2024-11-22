Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Trainfest, SnowGlobe Holiday Festival, Domes Holiday Parade and more

Winter has finally shown up here in southeastern Wisconsin and that might have you in the holiday spirit! Check out Adriana's complete list of fun things to do for the entire family.
Posted

Winter has finally shown up here in southeastern Wisconsin and that might have you in the holiday spirit! Check out Adriana's complete list of fun things to do for the entire family.

FRIDAY
2024 Holiday Folk Fair International
Exposition Center at the Wisconsin State Fair Park
8200 West Greenfield Avenue,
West Allis, WI 53214

Country Christmas Illuminated Walking Nights
The Ingleside Hotel
2810 Golf Road,
Pewaukee, WI 53072

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers
Fiserv Forum
1111 N. Vel R. Phillips Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

SATURDAY
Domes Holiday Parade
524 S Layton Blvd,
Milwaukee, WI 53215

The Hip Hop Nutcracker
Marcus Performing Arts Center
929 N. Water Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

Trainfest 2024
Baird Center
400 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

SnowGlobe Holiday Festival
Franklin Field7035 S. Ballpark Drive,
Franklin, WI 53132

USS Beloit Commissioning
Veterans Park
1010 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

SUNDAY
Paint Your Own Pet Bowl
Black Husky Brewing
909 E. Locust Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53212

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo