Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Trainfest, SnowGlobe Holiday Festival, Domes Holiday Parade and more

Winter has finally shown up here in southeastern Wisconsin and that might have you in the holiday spirit! Check out Adriana's complete list of fun things to do for the entire family.

FRIDAY

2024 Holiday Folk Fair International

Exposition Center at the Wisconsin State Fair Park

8200 West Greenfield Avenue,

West Allis, WI 53214

Country Christmas Illuminated Walking Nights

The Ingleside Hotel

2810 Golf Road,

Pewaukee, WI 53072

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers

Fiserv Forum

1111 N. Vel R. Phillips Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

SATURDAY

Domes Holiday Parade

524 S Layton Blvd,

Milwaukee, WI 53215

The Hip Hop Nutcracker

Marcus Performing Arts Center

929 N. Water Street,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Trainfest 2024

Baird Center

400 W. Wisconsin Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

SnowGlobe Holiday Festival

Franklin Field7035 S. Ballpark Drive,

Franklin, WI 53132

USS Beloit Commissioning

Veterans Park

1010 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

SUNDAY

Paint Your Own Pet Bowl

Black Husky Brewing

909 E. Locust Street,

Milwaukee, WI 53212

