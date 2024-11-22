Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Trainfest, SnowGlobe Holiday Festival, Domes Holiday Parade and more

Winter has finally shown up here in southeastern Wisconsin and that might have you in the holiday spirit! Check out Adriana's complete list of fun things to do for the entire family.
FRIDAY
2024 Holiday Folk Fair International
Exposition Center at the Wisconsin State Fair Park
8200 West Greenfield Avenue,
West Allis, WI 53214
Country Christmas Illuminated Walking Nights
The Ingleside Hotel
2810 Golf Road,
Pewaukee, WI 53072
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers
Fiserv Forum
1111 N. Vel R. Phillips Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
SATURDAY
Domes Holiday Parade
524 S Layton Blvd,
Milwaukee, WI 53215
The Hip Hop Nutcracker
Marcus Performing Arts Center
929 N. Water Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Trainfest 2024
Baird Center
400 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
SnowGlobe Holiday Festival
Franklin Field7035 S. Ballpark Drive,
Franklin, WI 53132
USS Beloit Commissioning
Veterans Park
1010 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
SUNDAY
Paint Your Own Pet Bowl
Black Husky Brewing
909 E. Locust Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53212
