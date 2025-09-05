Wisconsin Weekend In A Minute: Tosafest, Oktoberfest, Fiesta Selena, and more

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee has a packed lineup of festivals and family-friendly events this weekend. Here’s a look at what’s happening:

Tosafest

The Village of Wauwatosa kicks off its annual Tosafest today. The streets will be filled with live music across three stages, five beer gardens, food vendors, and plenty of local businesses to explore. The event is a major fundraiser for the community, which was recently impacted by devastating floods.



Friday: 5–11 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m.–11 p.m.

Watch Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute here:

Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Oktoberfest, Kite Festival, and more!

Frank Mots International Kite Festival

Head to Veterans Park on Saturday for a colorful tradition — the Frank Mots International Kite Festival. Families can enjoy giant-sized kites filling the sky and take part in the “grand launch” at noon, when more than 600 kites will take flight at once.

Fiesta Selena

On Sunday, Fiesta Selena honors the Queen of Tejano music with a celebration of her iconic songs, fashion, and influence. The event includes a painting class, a Selena look-alike contest, and a talent competition with a $500 prize.

Milwaukee’s Original Oktoberfest

Milwaukee’s Original Oktoberfest returns for the 2025 season at the Bavarian Bierhaus. Expect authentic German food, folk music, outdoor seating, and family-friendly activities. Gates open at 4 p.m. today. Admission is $5 with the Bavarian Bierhaus app.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error