Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Taco-fueled fun, a wellness fest, apple picking, and more!

Pulse Health and Wellness Festival, at Milwaukee’s Henry Maier Festival Park, will transform into a health-and-wellness hub this weekend. Pulse kicks off at 10 a.m. on Saturday and offers free admission. Expect more than 40 fitness classes and immersive experiences, plus dozens of health and wellness vendors, cooking demos, and hands-on activities. If you’re pursuing a healthier lifestyle or just curious about the latest wellness trends, Pulse promises a vibrant, family-friendly atmosphere with something for everyone.

Where: Henry Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee

When: Saturday

Cost: Free

What to expect: Fitness classes, health vendors, cooking demos, and interactive wellness experiences

Click here for more information

Tacos & Tequila returns to Franklin Field on Saturday with food, music, and revelry. The event features a star-studded line-up with Lil Jon, Mike Jones, Paul Wall, and more. In addition to delicious local tacos and craft margaritas, attendees can enjoy exotic cars and a lively Lucha Libre wrestling experience. Tickets start at $73, making it a marquee option for a festive weekend outing.

Where: Franklin Field

When: Saturday (scheduled performances and activities to be confirmed on the venue site)

Cost: Tickets start at $73

What to expect: Local tacos, craft margaritas, exotic cars, and Lucha Libre wrestling

Click here for more information

Lake Geneva Taco Fest is back! Lake Geneva hosts its 5th Annual Taco Fest all weekend long. Highlights include a pepper-eating contest, a Mechanical Bull ride, and an array of authentic foods accompanied by great music and family-friendly fun. Parking is free, and tickets start at $5 for kids and $10 for adults, making it an accessible option for a weekend outing.

Where: Lake Geneva

When: All weekend

Cost: Free parking; tickets from $5 (kids) and $10 (adults)

What to expect: Pepper-eating contest, mechanical bull, authentic food, live music

Click here for more information

China Lights returns to Boerner Botanical Garden. A magical evening landscape awaits as China Lights fills Boerner Botanical Garden to kick off the 2025 season. This family-friendly spectacle blends illuminated displays with garden scenery, offering a festive nighttime experience that’s perfect for all ages.

Where: Boerner Botanical Garden

When: This weekend (throughout the season; check the site for specific show dates and times)

Cost: See the official site for pricing and schedules

What to expect: Magnificent light displays, garden setting, evening strolls

Click here for more information

Autumn Harvest Festival at The Elegant Farmer also returns this weekend in Mukwonago. The Autumn Harvest Festival is available every Saturday and Sunday through late October. It’s a classic seasonal outing featuring harvest-themed activities, food stalls, and family-friendly entertainment.

Where: The Elegant Farmer

When: This weekend (and throughout the season; Sept. 6th to Oct. 26th)

Cost: See the official site for pricing and schedules

What to expect: Apple picking, cider donuts, beautiful fall colors, hayrides and train rides, a corn maze and more!

Click here for more information

