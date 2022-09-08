Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Taco Fest, Tosa Fest, Great Lakes Brew Fest, Packers Tailgate Party

Plus, on Sunday, regular-season football returns!
It's almost the weekend and this one is pretty special. Why? Because Sunday marks the return of regular season football for the Green Bay Packers!
Posted at 7:15 AM, Sep 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-08 08:15:56-04

MILWAUKEE — It's almost the weekend and this one is pretty special. Why? Because Sunday marks the return of regular season football for the Green Bay Packers!

With football back, it also means fall is around the corner and the city of Milwaukee is ready!

Check out the fall events, Packers tailgate, and everything else happening this weekend:

FRIDAY

Tosa Fest

  • 5:00 - 8:30 p.m
  • 7603 W State St,
  • Wauwatosa, WI

Downtown Dining Week

  • 9/8-9/15

SATURDAY

Taco Fest

  • Multiple Times
  • Henry Maier Festival Park
  • SP+ Parking
  • 200 N Harbor Dr,
  • Milwaukee, WI

Wilde Subaru Frank Mots Int'l Kite Festival

  • 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
  • Veterans Park
  • 1010 N Lincoln Memorial Dr.
  • Milwaukee, WI 53202

City of Kenosha Fall Festival

  • 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • Veterans Memorial Park
  • 5220 Sixth Avenue
  • Kenosha, WI 53140

Great Lakes Brew Fest

  • 2:00 - 6:30 p.m.
  • Celebration Place
  • 5501 Calabria Way
  • Kenosha, WI

Annual Community Rummage Sale

  • Grace Lutheran Church
  • 1209 N. Broadway

SUNDAY

MILK! Comic Fest

  • 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Cactus Club
  • 2496 S. Wentworth Avenue
  • Milwaukee, WI 53207

Ride on the Wild Side

  • 7:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m.
  • Milwaukee County Zoo
  • 10001 W Bluemound Rd

Packers' Tailgate Party

  • 3:25 p.m.
  • Camp Bar
  • Third Ward, Jackson Street

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

book.jpg

Help us donate books to local children in need