Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Taco Fest, Tosa Fest, Great Lakes Brew Fest, Packers Tailgate Party

MILWAUKEE — It's almost the weekend and this one is pretty special. Why? Because Sunday marks the return of regular season football for the Green Bay Packers!
With football back, it also means fall is around the corner and the city of Milwaukee is ready!
Check out the fall events, Packers tailgate, and everything else happening this weekend:
FRIDAY
- 5:00 - 8:30 p.m
- 7603 W State St,
- Wauwatosa, WI
Downtown Dining Week
- 9/8-9/15
SATURDAY
- Multiple Times
- Henry Maier Festival Park
- SP+ Parking
- 200 N Harbor Dr,
- Milwaukee, WI
Wilde Subaru Frank Mots Int'l Kite Festival
- 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
- Veterans Park
- 1010 N Lincoln Memorial Dr.
- Milwaukee, WI 53202
- 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Veterans Memorial Park
- 5220 Sixth Avenue
- Kenosha, WI 53140
- 2:00 - 6:30 p.m.
- Celebration Place
- 5501 Calabria Way
- Kenosha, WI
Annual Community Rummage Sale
- Grace Lutheran Church
- 1209 N. Broadway
SUNDAY
- 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Cactus Club
- 2496 S. Wentworth Avenue
- Milwaukee, WI 53207
- 7:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m.
- Milwaukee County Zoo
- 10001 W Bluemound Rd
- 3:25 p.m.
- Camp Bar
- Third Ward, Jackson Street