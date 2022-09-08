Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Taco Fest, Tosa Fest, Great Lakes Brew Fest, Packers Tailgate Party

MILWAUKEE — It's almost the weekend and this one is pretty special. Why? Because Sunday marks the return of regular season football for the Green Bay Packers!

With football back, it also means fall is around the corner and the city of Milwaukee is ready!

Check out the fall events, Packers tailgate, and everything else happening this weekend:

FRIDAY

Tosa Fest



5:00 - 8:30 p.m

7603 W State St,

Wauwatosa, WI

Downtown Dining Week



9/8-9/15

SATURDAY

Taco Fest



Multiple Times

Henry Maier Festival Park

SP+ Parking

200 N Harbor Dr,

Milwaukee, WI

Wilde Subaru Frank Mots Int'l Kite Festival



10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Veterans Park

1010 N Lincoln Memorial Dr.

Milwaukee, WI 53202

City of Kenosha Fall Festival



11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Veterans Memorial Park

5220 Sixth Avenue

Kenosha, WI 53140

Great Lakes Brew Fest



2:00 - 6:30 p.m.

Celebration Place

5501 Calabria Way

Kenosha, WI

Annual Community Rummage Sale



Grace Lutheran Church

1209 N. Broadway

SUNDAY

MILK! Comic Fest



11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Cactus Club

2496 S. Wentworth Avenue

Milwaukee, WI 53207

Ride on the Wild Side



7:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m.

Milwaukee County Zoo

10001 W Bluemound Rd

Packers' Tailgate Party



3:25 p.m.

Camp Bar

Third Ward, Jackson Street

