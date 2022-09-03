Watch Now
Third Ward Camp Bar, Saloon to host tailgate party for Sept. 11 Packers game

A portion of Jackson Street will be closed so Camp Bar can bring in food trucks and beer tents
Posted at 8:28 AM, Sep 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-03 09:28:37-04

MILWAUKEE — Are you ready for some football? The Green Bay Packers have their first regular-season game on Sept. 11 and there's a tailgate party happening right here in Milwaukee!

The Camp Bar location in the Third Ward will be shutting down a portion of Jackson Street, between Concoran and Menomonee, on Sunday so they can bring in food trucks, beer tents, a bloody mary tent, and a 50/50 raffle.

The Packers will take on the Vikings that afternoon at 3:25 p.m., but the party starts before then. There will be a jumbotron to watch the game on so don't worry about missing it!

Camp Bar is urging people to come early so they get a good seat, and said both the Camp Bar location and Saloon will be involved in the tailgate as the two locations are on the same block.

What is Saloon? It's the news member of the Camp Bar family. It opened back on May 20 and offers the classic relaxed vibe of Camp Bar with a western twist.

Head to Jackson Street on Sept. 11 for the tailgate, and make sure to check out Saloon!

