Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Summer Solstice Music Festival, Juneteenth, Father's Day

MILWAUKEE — The weather this weekend is going to be very comfortable, so if there's ever a time to head outside and check out fun events happening in the area, it's now. Check out all the Milwaukee area has to offer this weekend!

FRIDAY



ROB SCHNEIDER

The Northern Lights Theater

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

1721 W Canal St, Milwaukee, WI 53233

Summer Soulstice Music Festival



12:00 p.m.

East Side Business Improvement District

2122 N. Prospect Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53202



Pokemon Regional Tournament



Friday— June 19

Wisconsin Center

400 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI

Black on the Block



4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

1935 W Hampton Ave

Milwaukee, Wi

SATURDAY

TOUCH A TRUCK



11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Konkel Park

5151 W Layton Ave, Greenfield, WI

Bayshore Sounds of Summer



6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

The Yard at BAYSHORE

5800 N. Bayshore Dr., Glendale, WI

Firefighter Appreciation Ride



8: 30 a.m.

House of Harley-Davidson®

6221 W Layton Ave, Milwaukee, WI



Sculpture Milwaukee Celebration



11:00 - 3:00 p.m.

3rd Street Market Hall

275 W. Wisconsin Ave

3 Mile Hike and Popsicle Flight



1:00 - 3:00 p.m.

Washington Park

1859 N. 40th St.

Milwaukee, 53208 United States

SUNDAY

414 Flea



12:00 p.m.

Zócalo Food Park

636 South 6th Street

Milwaukee, WI 53204



Juneteenth Street Festival



9:00 a.m.

3045 N Doctor M.L.K. Jr Dr, Milwaukee, WI

Father's Day Fishing Clinic/ APRENDER A PESCAR CON PAPÁ PARA EL DÍA DEL PADRE (BILINGUAL)



All supplies will be provided for use

Lakeshore State Park

500 N Harbor Drive

Milwaukee, WI 53202

414-274-4281

Father's Day at Milwaukee County Zoo



Milwaukee County Zoo

10001 W Bluemound Rd, Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Makers Market



10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Discovery World

500 N Harbor Dr, Milwaukee, WI

