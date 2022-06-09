Sixteenth Street Community Health Center to give out 500 bikes on bike day

MILWAUKEE — Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers will resume its annual community wellness event, Sixteenth Street Bike Day.

The free event takes place on Saturday, June 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kosciuszko Park on Milwaukee's south side.

To promote an active lifestyle and encourage families to be active together, Sixteenth Street Community Health Center is giving out nearly 500 bikes, helmets, and locks to children in the community. The event will also offer COVID-19 vaccines, bike safety demonstrations, healthy food, Zumba and Salsa dancing, music, and more.

More than 20 local businesses and organizations have partnered with Sixteenth Street to provide education and information about a healthy lifestyle. In addition, healthy fruits and vegetables will be provided by El Rey Market and Pete’s Fruit Market. Frozen treats will be available from Pete’s Pops from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

To learn more about healthy living and about the event, visit sschc.org.

