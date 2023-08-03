Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: State Fair, Caribbean Festival, Bronzeville Week, Black Arts Fest MKE

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin State Fair kicks off Thursday, making for a very eventful weekend! And don't worry, if the fair isn't your thing, there are plenty of other events to check out over the coming days.

FRIDAY

Wisconsin State Fair



640 South 84th Street

West Allis, WI

Milwaukee Milkmen Baseball



Franklin Field

7035 S Ballpark Dr. - Franklin, WI 53132

SPIRIT ARTS FESTIVAL

6 · 10pm Underwood Memorial Baptist Church 1916 North Wauwatosa Avenue Milwaukee, WI 53213

Washington County 2023 Hops & Hounds

Event Supports the Washington County Humane Society

Homestead Hollow County Park,

N120W19809 Freistadt Road, Germantown.

DEER DISTRICT SUMMER CONCERT SERIES-Aug. 4 - Tinker



1134 Vel R. Phillips Ave

Milwaukee, WI 53203

SATURDAY

Caribbean Festival 2023



11-8 P.M.

South 4th Street

Milwaukee, WI

Black Arts Fest MKE



200 N Harbor Dr,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Bronzeville Week



Kick off/ 5K Run

N. Dr. MLK Jr. Dr. & North Ave.,

Milwaukee, WI, United States, Wisconsin

The 7th Annual Wisconsin IPA Fest

2-5pm

Third Space Brewing

1505 W St Paul Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53233

Glendale’s sixth annual Sprecher Root Beer Bash

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The Yard at BAYSHORE

5800 N. Bayshore Dr, Glendale, WI

Cream City Vintage Fest

10 am to 5 pm, hosting 200 plus vendors.

Baird Center

400 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Milkmen Baseball



Franklin Field

7035 S Ballpark Dr. - Franklin, WI 53132

Sunday

Bronzeville Week



N. Dr. MLK Jr. Dr. & North Ave.,

Milwaukee, WI, United States, Wisconsin

Milwaukee Milkmen Baseball



Franklin Field

7035 S Ballpark Dr. - Franklin, WI 53132

