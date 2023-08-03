Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: State Fair, Caribbean Festival, Bronzeville Week, Black Arts Fest MKE

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin State Fair kicks off Thursday, making for a very eventful weekend! And don't worry, if the fair isn't your thing, there are plenty of other events to check out over the coming days.
FRIDAY
- 640 South 84th Street
- West Allis, WI
- Franklin Field
- 7035 S Ballpark Dr. - Franklin, WI 53132
SPIRIT ARTS FESTIVAL
- 6 · 10pm Underwood Memorial Baptist Church 1916 North Wauwatosa Avenue Milwaukee, WI 53213
Washington County 2023 Hops & Hounds
- Event Supports the Washington County Humane Society
- Homestead Hollow County Park,
- N120W19809 Freistadt Road, Germantown.
DEER DISTRICT SUMMER CONCERT SERIES-Aug. 4 - Tinker
- 1134 Vel R. Phillips Ave
- Milwaukee, WI 53203
SATURDAY
- 11-8 P.M.
- South 4th Street
- Milwaukee, WI
- 200 N Harbor Dr,
- Milwaukee, WI 53202
- Kick off/ 5K Run
- N. Dr. MLK Jr. Dr. & North Ave.,
- Milwaukee, WI, United States, Wisconsin
The 7th Annual Wisconsin IPA Fest
- 2-5pm
- Third Space Brewing
- 1505 W St Paul Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53233
Glendale’s sixth annual Sprecher Root Beer Bash
- 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- The Yard at BAYSHORE
- 5800 N. Bayshore Dr, Glendale, WI
Cream City Vintage Fest
- 10 am to 5 pm, hosting 200 plus vendors.
- Baird Center
- 400 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI
- Franklin Field
- 7035 S Ballpark Dr. - Franklin, WI 53132
Sunday
Bronzeville Week
- N. Dr. MLK Jr. Dr. & North Ave.,
- Milwaukee, WI, United States, Wisconsin
- Franklin Field
- 7035 S Ballpark Dr. - Franklin, WI 53132
