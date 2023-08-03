Watch Now
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: State Fair, Caribbean Festival, Bronzeville Week, Black Arts Fest MKE

James Groh
Posted at 6:21 AM, Aug 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-03 07:21:08-04

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin State Fair kicks off Thursday, making for a very eventful weekend! And don't worry, if the fair isn't your thing, there are plenty of other events to check out over the coming days.

FRIDAY

Wisconsin State Fair

  • 640 South 84th Street
  • West Allis, WI

Milwaukee Milkmen Baseball

  • Franklin Field
  • 7035 S Ballpark Dr. - Franklin, WI 53132

SPIRIT ARTS FESTIVAL

  • 6 · 10pm Underwood Memorial Baptist Church 1916 North Wauwatosa Avenue Milwaukee, WI 53213

Washington County 2023 Hops & Hounds

  • Event Supports the Washington County Humane Society
  • Homestead Hollow County Park,
  • N120W19809 Freistadt Road, Germantown.

DEER DISTRICT SUMMER CONCERT SERIES-Aug. 4 - Tinker

  • 1134 Vel R. Phillips Ave
  • Milwaukee, WI 53203

SATURDAY

Caribbean Festival 2023

  • 11-8 P.M.
  • South 4th Street
  • Milwaukee, WI

Black Arts Fest MKE

  • 200 N Harbor Dr,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53202

Bronzeville Week

  • Kick off/ 5K Run
  • N. Dr. MLK Jr. Dr. & North Ave.,
  • Milwaukee, WI, United States, Wisconsin

The 7th Annual Wisconsin IPA Fest

  • 2-5pm
  • Third Space Brewing
  • 1505 W St Paul Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53233

Glendale’s sixth annual Sprecher Root Beer Bash

  • 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • The Yard at BAYSHORE
  • 5800 N. Bayshore Dr, Glendale, WI

Cream City Vintage Fest

  • 10 am to 5 pm, hosting 200 plus vendors.
  • Baird Center
  • 400 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI

Sunday
