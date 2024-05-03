Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Star Wars Day, Cinco de Mayo, Kentucky Derby, and more

MILWAUKEE — Enjoy Adriana Mendez's weekly roundup of weekend events! This week we're celebrating Cinco de Mayo, Star Wars Day, the Kentucky Derby, and much more.

FRIDAY

102.9’s HOG Fest

Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave,

Milwuakee, WI 53203

SATURDAY

One-Man Star Wars® Trilogy

Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall

121 E State St

Milwaukee, WI

Star Wars Concert

Milwaukee Festival Brass Band

135 N 76th St., Milwaukee, WI 53213

Star Wars Marathon

Majestic Brookfield

770 Springdale Road

Waukesha, WI 53186

Maxie’s Annual Derby Day Party for Hunger Task Force

6732 W Fairview Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53213

Cinco De Mayo Festival

UMOS at 2701 South Chase Ave.

Vintage car show, "Ay Chihuahua Beauty Contest"

Hot tamale eating contest and a piñata party

Kentucky Bourby Party

Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen

320 E. Clybourn Street,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Kentucky Derby Day at Saint Kate

the Bar

139 E. Kilbourn Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Free Comic Book Day

Multiple Locations:

VORTEX COMICS, THE TURNING PAGE,

KOWABUNGA COMICS, COLLECTORS EDGE COMICS NORTH

SUNDAY

An Evening with Alan Ruck and Screening of Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Pabst Theater

144 E. Wells Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Cinco De Mayo Celebration

Zocalo

636 S 6th St, Milwaukee, WI 53204

Cinco de Mayo at Explorium!

The Explorium Brewpub Third Ward

143 W. St. Paul Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

