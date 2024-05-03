Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Star Wars Day, Cinco de Mayo, Kentucky Derby, and more

MILWAUKEE — Enjoy Adriana Mendez's weekly roundup of weekend events! This week we're celebrating Cinco de Mayo, Star Wars Day, the Kentucky Derby, and much more.
FRIDAY
102.9’s HOG Fest
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave,
Milwuakee, WI 53203
SATURDAY
One-Man Star Wars® Trilogy
Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall
121 E State St
Milwaukee, WI
Star Wars Concert
Milwaukee Festival Brass Band
135 N 76th St., Milwaukee, WI 53213
Star Wars Marathon
Majestic Brookfield
770 Springdale Road
Waukesha, WI 53186
Maxie’s Annual Derby Day Party for Hunger Task Force
6732 W Fairview Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53213
Cinco De Mayo Festival
UMOS at 2701 South Chase Ave.
Vintage car show, "Ay Chihuahua Beauty Contest"
Hot tamale eating contest and a piñata party
Kentucky Bourby Party
Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen
320 E. Clybourn Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Kentucky Derby Day at Saint Kate
the Bar
139 E. Kilbourn Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Free Comic Book Day
Multiple Locations:
VORTEX COMICS, THE TURNING PAGE,
KOWABUNGA COMICS, COLLECTORS EDGE COMICS NORTH
SUNDAY
An Evening with Alan Ruck and Screening of Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Pabst Theater
144 E. Wells Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Cinco De Mayo Celebration
Zocalo
636 S 6th St, Milwaukee, WI 53204
Cinco de Mayo at Explorium!
The Explorium Brewpub Third Ward
143 W. St. Paul Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
