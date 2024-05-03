Watch Now
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Star Wars Day, Cinco de Mayo, Kentucky Derby, and more

Adriana Mendez has this week's Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute!
Posted at 7:09 AM, May 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-03 08:09:48-04

MILWAUKEE — Enjoy Adriana Mendez's weekly roundup of weekend events! This week we're celebrating Cinco de Mayo, Star Wars Day, the Kentucky Derby, and much more.

FRIDAY

102.9’s HOG Fest
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave,
Milwuakee, WI 53203

SATURDAY

One-Man Star Wars® Trilogy
Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall
121 E State St
Milwaukee, WI

Star Wars Concert
Milwaukee Festival Brass Band
135 N 76th St., Milwaukee, WI 53213

Star Wars Marathon
Majestic Brookfield
770 Springdale Road
Waukesha, WI 53186

Maxie’s Annual Derby Day Party for Hunger Task Force
6732 W Fairview Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53213

Cinco De Mayo Festival
UMOS at 2701 South Chase Ave.
Vintage car show, "Ay Chihuahua Beauty Contest"
Hot tamale eating contest and a piñata party

Kentucky Bourby Party
Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen
320 E. Clybourn Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

Kentucky Derby Day at Saint Kate
the Bar
139 E. Kilbourn Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

Free Comic Book Day
Multiple Locations:
VORTEX COMICS, THE TURNING PAGE,
KOWABUNGA COMICS, COLLECTORS EDGE COMICS NORTH

SUNDAY

An Evening with Alan Ruck and Screening of Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Pabst Theater
144 E. Wells Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Cinco De Mayo Celebration
Zocalo
636 S 6th St, Milwaukee, WI 53204

Cinco de Mayo at Explorium!
The Explorium Brewpub Third Ward
143 W. St. Paul Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

Celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month with TMJ4 News