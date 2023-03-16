Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: St. Patricks Day, Reba McEntire, March Madness

MILWAUKEE — Who is ready for some St. Patrick's Day festivities?! There are plenty of events in Milwaukee this weekend to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. And if that's not your thing, you can tune into March Madness or head to Fiserv Forum for Reba McEntire!
Wrestlemania is also in town, along with One Night of Queen at Uihlen Hall. Check out the list of all that Milwaukee has to offer in the next coming days.
FRIDAY
Reba McEntire
- 6:30 P.M.
- Fiserv Forum
- 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave,
- Milwaukee, WI 53203
- Noon
- Mo's Irish Pub
- 10842 W Bluemound Rd,
- Wauwatosa, WI 53226
- 3/17-3/19
- Racine Theatre Guild
- 2519 Northwestern Ave - Racine, WI 53404
Alternative St. Patrick’s Day Hike
- 1:00 p.m.
- Lakeshore State Park
- 500 N Harbor Dr, Milwaukee, WI
SATURDAY
- The Old German Beer Hall
- 1009 N. Old World 3rd Street, Milwaukee, WI 53203
- 7:30 p.m.
- Fiserv Forum
- 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave,
- Milwaukee, WI 53203
- Noon
- Downtown Racine Corporation
- 425 Main St, Racine, WI
- 7:30 p.m.
- Uihlein Hall
- 929 N Water St.
- Milwaukee, WI 53202
SUNDAY
César E. Chávez Celebration
- Marcus Performing Arts Center
- 929 N Water ST, Milwaukee, WI 53202
