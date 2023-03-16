Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: St. Patricks Day, Reba McEntire, March Madness

MILWAUKEE — Who is ready for some St. Patrick's Day festivities?! There are plenty of events in Milwaukee this weekend to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. And if that's not your thing, you can tune into March Madness or head to Fiserv Forum for Reba McEntire!

Wrestlemania is also in town, along with One Night of Queen at Uihlen Hall. Check out the list of all that Milwaukee has to offer in the next coming days.

FRIDAY

Reba McEntire



6:30 P.M.

Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Trinity Irish Dancers



Noon

Mo's Irish Pub

10842 W Bluemound Rd,

Wauwatosa, WI 53226

The Cat in The Hat



3/17-3/19

Racine Theatre Guild

2519 Northwestern Ave - Racine, WI 53404

Alternative St. Patrick’s Day Hike



1:00 p.m.

Lakeshore State Park

500 N Harbor Dr, Milwaukee, WI

SATURDAY

1/2 way until Oktoberfest



The Old German Beer Hall

1009 N. Old World 3rd Street, Milwaukee, WI 53203



Road to WrestleMania



7:30 p.m.

Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

St Patricks Day Parade



Noon

Downtown Racine Corporation

425 Main St, Racine, WI

One Night Of Queen



7:30 p.m.

Uihlein Hall

929 N Water St.

Milwaukee, WI 53202

SUNDAY

César E. Chávez Celebration



Marcus Performing Arts Center

929 N Water ST, Milwaukee, WI 53202

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip