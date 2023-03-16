Watch Now
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: St. Patricks Day, Reba McEntire, March Madness

Wrestlemania is also in town, along with One Night of Queen at Uihlen Hall.
Posted at 5:26 AM, Mar 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-16 06:26:57-04

MILWAUKEE — Who is ready for some St. Patrick's Day festivities?! There are plenty of events in Milwaukee this weekend to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. And if that's not your thing, you can tune into March Madness or head to Fiserv Forum for Reba McEntire!

Wrestlemania is also in town, along with One Night of Queen at Uihlen Hall. Check out the list of all that Milwaukee has to offer in the next coming days.

FRIDAY
Reba McEntire

  • 6:30 P.M.
  • Fiserv Forum
  • 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53203

Trinity Irish Dancers

  • Noon
  • Mo's Irish Pub
  • 10842 W Bluemound Rd,
  • Wauwatosa, WI 53226

The Cat in The Hat

  • 3/17-3/19
  • Racine Theatre Guild
  • 2519 Northwestern Ave - Racine, WI 53404

Alternative St. Patrick’s Day Hike

  • 1:00 p.m.
  • Lakeshore State Park
  • 500 N Harbor Dr, Milwaukee, WI

SATURDAY

1/2 way until Oktoberfest

  • The Old German Beer Hall
  • 1009 N. Old World 3rd Street, Milwaukee, WI 53203

Road to WrestleMania

  • 7:30 p.m.
  • Fiserv Forum
  • 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53203

St Patricks Day Parade

  • Noon
  • Downtown Racine Corporation
  • 425 Main St, Racine, WI

One Night Of Queen

  • 7:30 p.m.
  • Uihlein Hall
  • 929 N Water St.
  • Milwaukee, WI 53202

SUNDAY
César E. Chávez Celebration

  • Marcus Performing Arts Center
  • 929 N Water ST, Milwaukee, WI 53202

