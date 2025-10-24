Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Spooky season edition!

Jack O’ Lantern Jubilee – Milwaukee

When: Saturday, Oct. 26 | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Baird Community Commons

Kick off your weekend at Milwaukee’s Jack O’ Lantern Jubilee! Pick out a free pumpkin and get creative at the decorating station while enjoying live music, food vendors, and plenty of family-friendly fall activities. Whether you’re carving, painting, or just there for the vibes, this downtown celebration is the perfect way to welcome Halloween weekend.

Hallo-Wings Festival – Greendale

When: Friday–Sunday, Oct. 25–27

Where: Gazebo Park, Historic Downtown Greendale

Hallo-Wings is soaring back into Greendale! This weekend-long festival is packed with autumn excitement — from pumpkin bowling and a costume contest, to free pumpkin carving and spooky kites floating through the sky.

Don’t miss Sunday’s Halloween Parade, featuring the Ghostbusters Ectomobile and a towering 25-foot-tall Stay Puft Marshmallow Man that’s sure to steal the show.

Día de los Muertos 5K & Festival – Milwaukee

When: Saturday, Oct. 26 | Run begins 9 a.m., Festival 10 a.m.

Where: Forest Home Cemetery

Lace up for a beautiful 5K Run/Walk through the historic Forest Home Cemetery — followed by a vibrant Día de los Muertos Festival celebrating life, memory, and community. Enjoy traditional music and dance, face painting, food trucks, and art installations honoring loved ones who have passed. The event is open to the public starting at 10 a.m.

Above and Beyond Children’s Museum – Sheboygan

When: Saturday & Sunday, Oct. 26–27

Where: Above and Beyond Children’s Museum

In Sheboygan, Above and Beyond Children’s Museum is partnering with a Wisconsin artist to debut a powerful new exhibit exploring the Mexican immigrant experience in the region — timed perfectly with Día de los Muertos. Families can help build a community-created ofrenda and learn more about this cherished cultural tradition.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error