Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Spooky fun, sports excitement, a good cause to support and more!

Saturday, October 19

The Milwaukee Admirals are hitting the ice for their season opener this Saturday as they take on the Texas Stars at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Don your navy and white, and get ready to cheer on the Ads as they launch what’s sure to be another thrilling season of AHL hockey.

Saturday, October 19 | 1 PM – 4 PM

Historic Downer Avenue transforms into a haunted Halloween hotspot this Saturday with family-friendly festivities stretching from Park Place to Webster Street. Kids can enjoy trick-or-treating at local businesses, and visitors of all ages can help judge a community pumpkin carving contest by casting a vote for their favorite design.

October 18–19 & October 25–26

The Milwaukee County Zoo kicks off two weekends of spooky fun with its annual Boo at the Zoo event. Families can explore an after-dark trick-or-treat trail, enjoy dazzling light shows, navigate a haystack maze, and watch pumpkin carving. Costumes are highly encouraged, and tickets must be purchased in advance, starting at $15.

Sunday, October 20 | Camp Bar Tosa

Wrap up the weekend with a Packers watch party that gives back. Pints for Pups at Camp Bar in Wauwatosa will raise funds for MADACC (Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission). Expect adoptable dogs, local food trucks, pet-friendly vendors, and the big game on a jumbotron. Yes, dogs are welcome — so bring your furry fan along!

