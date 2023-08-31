Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Shrekfest, Sunday Pupday, Milwaukee's Original Oktoberfest

MILWAUKEE — Bring on the county fairs, concerts, baseball games, and more - this weekend is jam-packed with fun things to do across Southeast Wisconsin.
Check out all of your options for weekend fun:
FRIDAY
H-D® Q: End-of-Summer Sale & Picnic
- Harley-Davidson Museum
- 400 West Canal Street, Milwaukee, WI 53201
Milwaukee Milkmen vs Gary Southshore Railcats
- Franklin Field
- 7035 South Ballpark Drive ,
- Franklin, WI 53132
- 8:30 p.m.
- 10104 US Hwy 8 Rd
- Crandon, Wisconsin 54520
Downtown Racine’s First Friday
- 4:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.
- live 50s & 60s music with a twist, classic car show, live music galore and merchants
- Downtown Main Street
- Racine, WI
- Aug 30, 2023 - Sep 4, 2023
- Walworth County Fairgrounds
- 411 E Court St - Elkhorn, WI 53121
- Sheboygan County Fair Association
- 229 Fairview Dr.
- Plymouth WI 53073
SATURDAY
- 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM
- Humboldt Park3000 S. Howell Avenue,
- Milwaukee, WI 53207
- 9/2-9/3
- Historic Third Ward Association
- 345 N Broadway, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Milwaukee Milkmen vs Gary Southshore Railcats
- Franklin Field
- 7035 South Ballpark Drive ,
- Franklin, WI 53132
Milwaukee's Original Oktoberfest
- The Bavarian Bierhaus
- 700 W Lexington Blvd, Glendale, WI
KENOSHA CLASSIC CRUISE-IN CAR SHOW
- Typically, 1,500 to 1,800 cars are on display. Car enthusiasts from as many as five states – and even Canada – gather for this event
- Downtown
- 56th St & 7th Ave - Kenosha, WI 53140
- Sep 2, 2023 - Sep 3, 2023
- Kenosha Harbor
- 6th Ave and 54th St - Kenosha, WI 53140
- 423 S. Kirkwood Ave.
- Saint Francis, WI 53235
- Milton Vretenar Memorial Park
- 4230 S Kirkwood Ave,
- St Francis, WI 53235
- 12:00 pm to 04:00 pm
- Beth Eaton Pottery,
- 815 East Potter Ave., Milwaukee,WI
- 6:30
- 7900 S Ballpark Dr ,
- Franklin, WI 53132
- Washington County Fair Park & Conference Center
- 3000 Highway PV, West Bend, WI 53095
- 9:00 am - 10:00 am
- 150 West Holt Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
SUNDAY
- 1:00 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- The first 50 dog parents to arrive will receive a Pete's Pops popsicle for themselves and their furry friends.
- Deer District
Milwaukee Milkmen vs Gary Southshore Railcats
- Franklin Field
- 7035 South Ballpark Drive ,
- Franklin, WI 53132
Labor of Love Music Festival
- Labor of Love Music Festival supporting suicide prevention and mental health resources
- 11:00 am to 07:00 pm
- Hart Park Rotary Pavilion & Playground,
- Butler, United States
- 12:00 pm – 10:00 pm
- Port Washington Marina and Rotary Park
414Flea Summer Series at Zócalo
- Zócalo Food Park636 S 6th St,
- Milwaukee, WI
- 5:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m.
- 3000 S Howell Ave · Milwaukee, WI
The Bubbler: a Wisconsin Seltzerfest
- Celebration to bring people together to discover all of the amazing seltzers
- 1:00 p.m. -5:00 p.m
- Parking Lot Boone/ Cooperage 818 S Water St, Milwaukee, WI 53204
- Ages 4 - 13
