Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Shrekfest, Sunday Pupday, Milwaukee's Original Oktoberfest

Posted at 5:25 AM, Aug 31, 2023
MILWAUKEE — Bring on the county fairs, concerts, baseball games, and more - this weekend is jam-packed with fun things to do across Southeast Wisconsin.

Check out all of your options for weekend fun:

FRIDAY

H-D® Q: End-of-Summer Sale & Picnic

  • Harley-Davidson Museum
  • 400 West Canal Street, Milwaukee, WI 53201

Milwaukee Milkmen vs Gary Southshore Railcats

  • Franklin Field
  • 7035 South Ballpark Drive ,
  • Franklin, WI 53132

KISS Concert

  • 8:30 p.m.
  • 10104 US Hwy 8 Rd
  • Crandon, Wisconsin 54520

Downtown Racine’s First Friday

  • 4:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.
  • live 50s & 60s music with a twist, classic car show, live music galore and merchants
  • Downtown Main Street
  • Racine, WI

Walworth County Fair

  • Aug 30, 2023 - Sep 4, 2023
  • Walworth County Fairgrounds
  • 411 E Court St - Elkhorn, WI 53121

Sheboygan County Fair

  • Sheboygan County Fair Association
  • 229 Fairview Dr.
  • Plymouth WI 53073

SATURDAY

Shrekfest 2023

  • 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM
  • Humboldt Park3000 S. Howell Avenue,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53207

Third Ward Art Festival

  • 9/2-9/3
  • Historic Third Ward Association
  • 345 N Broadway, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Milwaukee Milkmen vs Gary Southshore Railcats

  • Franklin Field
  • 7035 South Ballpark Drive ,
  • Franklin, WI 53132

Milwaukee's Original Oktoberfest

  • The Bavarian Bierhaus
  • 700 W Lexington Blvd, Glendale, WI

KENOSHA CLASSIC CRUISE-IN CAR SHOW

  • Typically, 1,500 to 1,800 cars are on display. Car enthusiasts from as many as five states – and even Canada – gather for this event
  • Downtown
  • 56th St & 7th Ave - Kenosha, WI 53140

CHEESE-A-PALOOZA

  • Sep 2, 2023 - Sep 3, 2023
  • Kenosha Harbor
  • 6th Ave and 54th St - Kenosha, WI 53140

St. Francis Days

  • 423 S. Kirkwood Ave.
  • Saint Francis, WI 53235

Wisconsin Highland Games

  • Milton Vretenar Memorial Park
  • 4230 S Kirkwood Ave,
  • St Francis, WI 53235

First Annual Pottery Festival

  • 12:00 pm to 04:00 pm
  • Beth Eaton Pottery,
  • 815 East Potter Ave., Milwaukee,WI

Summer Concert Series 2023

  • 6:30
  • 7900 S Ballpark Dr ,
  • Franklin, WI 53132

Wheels on Main

  • Washington County Fair Park & Conference Center
  • 3000 Highway PV, West Bend, WI 53095

Build a Kids Microscope

  • 9:00 am - 10:00 am
  • 150 West Holt Avenue, Milwaukee, WI

SUNDAY

Sunday Pupday

  • 1:00 p.m. to 3 p.m.
  • The first 50 dog parents to arrive will receive a Pete's Pops popsicle for themselves and their furry friends.
  • Deer District

Milwaukee Milkmen vs Gary Southshore Railcats

  • Franklin Field
  • 7035 South Ballpark Drive ,
  • Franklin, WI 53132

Labor of Love Music Festival

  • Labor of Love Music Festival supporting suicide prevention and mental health resources
  • 11:00 am to 07:00 pm
  • Hart Park Rotary Pavilion & Playground,
  • Butler, United States

Port Washington Venetian Fest

  • 12:00 pm – 10:00 pm
  • Port Washington Marina and Rotary Park

414Flea Summer Series at Zócalo

  • Zócalo Food Park636 S 6th St,
  • Milwaukee, WI

Chess at The Park

  • 5:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m.
  • 3000 S Howell Ave · Milwaukee, WI

The Bubbler: a Wisconsin Seltzerfest

  • Celebration to bring people together to discover all of the amazing seltzers
  • 1:00 p.m. -5:00 p.m
  • Parking Lot Boone/ Cooperage 818 S Water St, Milwaukee, WI 53204
  • Ages 4 - 13

