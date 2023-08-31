Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Shrekfest, Sunday Pupday, Milwaukee's Original Oktoberfest

MILWAUKEE — Bring on the county fairs, concerts, baseball games, and more - this weekend is jam-packed with fun things to do across Southeast Wisconsin.

Check out all of your options for weekend fun:

FRIDAY

H-D® Q: End-of-Summer Sale & Picnic



Harley-Davidson Museum

400 West Canal Street, Milwaukee, WI 53201

Milwaukee Milkmen vs Gary Southshore Railcats



Franklin Field

7035 South Ballpark Drive ,

Franklin, WI 53132

KISS Concert



8:30 p.m.

10104 US Hwy 8 Rd

Crandon, Wisconsin 54520

Downtown Racine’s First Friday



4:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.

live 50s & 60s music with a twist, classic car show, live music galore and merchants

Downtown Main Street

Racine, WI

Walworth County Fair



Aug 30, 2023 - Sep 4, 2023

Walworth County Fairgrounds

411 E Court St - Elkhorn, WI 53121

Sheboygan County Fair



Sheboygan County Fair Association

229 Fairview Dr.

Plymouth WI 53073

SATURDAY

Shrekfest 2023



12:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Humboldt Park3000 S. Howell Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53207

Third Ward Art Festival



9/2-9/3

Historic Third Ward Association

345 N Broadway, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Milwaukee Milkmen vs Gary Southshore Railcats



Franklin Field

7035 South Ballpark Drive ,

Franklin, WI 53132

Milwaukee's Original Oktoberfest



The Bavarian Bierhaus

700 W Lexington Blvd, Glendale, WI

KENOSHA CLASSIC CRUISE-IN CAR SHOW



Typically, 1,500 to 1,800 cars are on display. Car enthusiasts from as many as five states – and even Canada – gather for this event

Downtown

56th St & 7th Ave - Kenosha, WI 53140

CHEESE-A-PALOOZA



Sep 2, 2023 - Sep 3, 2023

Kenosha Harbor

6th Ave and 54th St - Kenosha, WI 53140

St. Francis Days



423 S. Kirkwood Ave.

Saint Francis, WI 53235

Wisconsin Highland Games



Milton Vretenar Memorial Park

4230 S Kirkwood Ave,

St Francis, WI 53235

First Annual Pottery Festival



12:00 pm to 04:00 pm

Beth Eaton Pottery,

815 East Potter Ave., Milwaukee,WI

Summer Concert Series 2023



6:30

7900 S Ballpark Dr ,

Franklin, WI 53132

Wheels on Main



Washington County Fair Park & Conference Center

3000 Highway PV, West Bend, WI 53095

Build a Kids Microscope



9:00 am - 10:00 am

150 West Holt Avenue, Milwaukee, WI

SUNDAY

Sunday Pupday



1:00 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The first 50 dog parents to arrive will receive a Pete's Pops popsicle for themselves and their furry friends.

Deer District

Milwaukee Milkmen vs Gary Southshore Railcats



Franklin Field

7035 South Ballpark Drive ,

Franklin, WI 53132

Labor of Love Music Festival



Labor of Love Music Festival supporting suicide prevention and mental health resources

11:00 am to 07:00 pm

Hart Park Rotary Pavilion & Playground,

Butler, United States

Port Washington Venetian Fest



12:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Port Washington Marina and Rotary Park

414Flea Summer Series at Zócalo



Zócalo Food Park636 S 6th St,

Milwaukee, WI

Chess at The Park



5:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m.

3000 S Howell Ave · Milwaukee, WI

The Bubbler: a Wisconsin Seltzerfest



Celebration to bring people together to discover all of the amazing seltzers

1:00 p.m. -5:00 p.m

Parking Lot Boone/ Cooperage 818 S Water St, Milwaukee, WI 53204

Ages 4 - 13

