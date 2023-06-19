Famous rock band 'KISS' to perform in Wisconsin this September

CRANDON, Wis. — KISS, the 1973 New York rock band, is coming to Wisconsin this year for their “End of the Road” tour.

The tour technically began in 2019, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most shows were postponed until at least 2021. Just recently, KISS announced that they would be adding extra performances to their tour, including Crandon, Wisconsin. This will be the band's last tour after over 45 years of a rocking career.

KISS is set to perform on Sept.1 at the Crandon International Raceway. This performance is in celebration of the new Rock & Brews restaurant inside the Potawatomi Casino. The Potawatomi tribe has been generous enough to be the leading sponsor of this extra stop for the band.

For more information, read the press release from the Potawatomi Casino Hotel below.

All tickets including Fan Club, local market, and general admission can be purchased starting Monday, June 19 onKISS’ website.

KISS COMING TO WISCONSIN FOR CONCERT THANKS TO EFFORTS OF FOREST COUNTY POTAWATOMI TRIBE CONCERT TO CELEBRATE NEW ERA OF ENTERTAINMENT IN WISCONSIN CRANDON (June 11, 2023) – Legendary band KISS and its End of the Road Tour is coming to Crandon International Raceway on September 1 thanks to the efforts of the Forest County Potawatomi Tribe and its casinos.



The Tribe helped secure the concert to welcome KISS to Wisconsin and to celebrate the upcoming opening of Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley’s Rock & Brews restaurant inside of Potawatomi Casino Hotel in Milwaukee.



“The Forest County Potawatomi Tribe is honored to play a role in bringing KISS to Crandon, Rock & Brews to Milwaukee, and people together to enjoy this next era of entertainment in Wisconsin,” said Forest County Potawatomi Community Tribal Chairman James Crawford. “We cannot wait to welcome these two icons to the perfect backdrop of our Northwoods where we’ll show how Wisconsin truly loves to rock.”



The KISS End of the Road Tour concert is set for September 1, 2023 at the Crandon International Raceway. It’s part of a summer concert series that will usher exciting entertainment into Wisconsin and into Potawatomi Casinos and Hotels.



KISS Fan Club ticket sales begin June 17, local market ticket sales begin June 18, and all ticket sales begin on June 19. To purchase concert tickets, click here. To learn more about the opening of the upcoming Rock & Brews restaurant, visit paysbig.com. Potawatomi Casino & Hotel

