Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Shamrock Shuffle, Roscoe's Birthday, Girls In Stem, RV Show and More

MILWAUKEE — Southeast Wisconsin is expecting some beautiful weather this weekend! Why not get out and enjoy it? Check out Adriana's full list of fun activities going on around our area.

FRIDAY

Milwaukee RV Show

Thursday, February 29: 1pm – 8pm

Friday, March 1: 1pm – 8pm

Saturday, March 2: 10am – 8pm

Sunday, March 3: 10am – 4pm

Exposition Center

8200 W Greenfield

West Allis, 53214 United States

Milwaukee Auto Show

Baird Center (formerly Wisconsin Center)

400 West Wisconsin

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Admirals vs.vs. Rockford IceHogs

First 2,500 fans receive a 3-pack of Admirals/Brewers koozies

UWM Panther Arena

400 W. Kilbourn Ave.,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

SATURDAY

The Love Hard Tour with Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, Jaheim, and K. Michelle

1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Shamrock Shuffle

1216 E Brady Street

Milwaukee, WI

Whitnall Beer Garden Pop-Up

8831 North Root River Parkway,

Greendale

Family Free DaY

Milwaukee County Zoo

10001 W. Bluemound Rd.,

Milwaukee, WI 53226

Milwaukee Panthers vs. Green Bay Phoenix

UWM Panther Arena

400 W. Kilbourn Ave.,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Buergbrennen at Buechler Farms

587 S. Royal Ave.

Belgium, WI

Waukesha Art Crawl

Multiple Locations

Downtown Waukehsa

SUNDAY

Admirals Game + Roscoe's Birthday

First 1,000 fans 14 and under receive a free Admirals practice jersey

UWM Panther Arena

400 W. Kilbourn Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53203

TobyMac's Hits Deep 2024 Tour

1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Girls & STEM

Discovery World

500 North Harbor, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Women and Girl's In Science

544 South Layton Boulevard

Milwaukee, WI 53204 United States

ERTH’S DINOSAUR ZOO LIVE

Uihlein Hall 929 N Water St

Milwaukee, WI 53202 United States +

