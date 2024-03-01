Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Shamrock Shuffle, Roscoe's Birthday, Girls In Stem, RV Show and More

MILWAUKEE — Southeast Wisconsin is expecting some beautiful weather this weekend! Why not get out and enjoy it? Check out Adriana's full list of fun activities going on around our area.
FRIDAY
Milwaukee RV Show
Thursday, February 29: 1pm – 8pm
Friday, March 1: 1pm – 8pm
Saturday, March 2: 10am – 8pm
Sunday, March 3: 10am – 4pm
Exposition Center
8200 W Greenfield
West Allis, 53214 United States
Milwaukee Auto Show
Baird Center (formerly Wisconsin Center)
400 West Wisconsin
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Admirals vs.vs. Rockford IceHogs
First 2,500 fans receive a 3-pack of Admirals/Brewers koozies
UWM Panther Arena
400 W. Kilbourn Ave.,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
SATURDAY
The Love Hard Tour with Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, Jaheim, and K. Michelle
1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Shamrock Shuffle
1216 E Brady Street
Milwaukee, WI
Whitnall Beer Garden Pop-Up
8831 North Root River Parkway,
Greendale
Family Free DaY
Milwaukee County Zoo
10001 W. Bluemound Rd.,
Milwaukee, WI 53226
Milwaukee Panthers vs. Green Bay Phoenix
UWM Panther Arena
400 W. Kilbourn Ave.,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Buergbrennen at Buechler Farms
587 S. Royal Ave.
Belgium, WI
Waukesha Art Crawl
Multiple Locations
Downtown Waukehsa
SUNDAY
Admirals Game + Roscoe's Birthday
First 1,000 fans 14 and under receive a free Admirals practice jersey
UWM Panther Arena
400 W. Kilbourn Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53203
TobyMac's Hits Deep 2024 Tour
1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Girls & STEM
Discovery World
500 North Harbor, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Women and Girl's In Science
544 South Layton Boulevard
Milwaukee, WI 53204 United States
ERTH’S DINOSAUR ZOO LIVE
Uihlein Hall 929 N Water St
Milwaukee, WI 53202 United States +
