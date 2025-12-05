Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Santa Cycle Rampage, shopping local, small town holiday charm, and more!

“Home for the Holidays” Old World Wisconsin

Starting Saturday and running for two weekends only, Old World Wisconsin transforms its 600-acre living history site into a Victorian-era holiday wonderland.

Visitors can enjoy:



Horse-drawn wagon rides

Caroling through historic streets

Cultural holiday traditions spanning centuries

Hands-on seasonal activities for all ages

Admission: Starts at $17, and children under 5 are free.

Click here for more information and tickets.

Watch Wisconsin Weekend in a minute here:

Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Home for the holidays, Christmas on the Corner, the Santa Cycle Rampage and more!

Port Washington’s “Christmas on the Corner”

If you’re craving small-town holiday charm, head to Port Washington on Saturday afternoon for Christmas on the Corner, beginning at 2 p.m. Expect that cozy Hallmark-movie feeling as you stroll through the festivities.

Highlights include:



Hot chocolate

Cookie decorating

Photos with Santa

Family activities throughout downtown

The evening wraps up with a nighttime Christmas parade followed by fireworks over the harbor, a picture-perfect holiday moment.

Click here for all the details.

Santa Cycle Rampage

Celebrate both the season and cycling during the annual Santa Cycle Rampage on Saturday. Known as the largest winter holiday costume-themed bike ride for charity, the Rampage invites riders of all ages (and all festive outfits).

Participants can choose between:



A 12-mile slow-rolling main route

A 3-mile family-friendly short ride

Costumes are encouraged, fun is guaranteed. Click here to learn more.

Shop Local at the HoverCraft Market

If handmade gifts are on your list, don’t miss HoverCraft MKE on Sunday, held from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. inside the historic Pritzlaff Building in Milwaukee.

This maker market features:



120+ artists, makers, and designers

Unique handmade goods

A chance to support local creativity

Admission: $5 and kids get in free. Click here for more information.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error