Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Santa Cycle Rampage, shopping local, small town holiday charm, and more!

“Home for the Holidays” Old World Wisconsin
Starting Saturday and running for two weekends only, Old World Wisconsin transforms its 600-acre living history site into a Victorian-era holiday wonderland.
Visitors can enjoy:
- Horse-drawn wagon rides
- Caroling through historic streets
- Cultural holiday traditions spanning centuries
- Hands-on seasonal activities for all ages
Admission: Starts at $17, and children under 5 are free.
Port Washington’s “Christmas on the Corner”
If you’re craving small-town holiday charm, head to Port Washington on Saturday afternoon for Christmas on the Corner, beginning at 2 p.m. Expect that cozy Hallmark-movie feeling as you stroll through the festivities.
Highlights include:
- Hot chocolate
- Cookie decorating
- Photos with Santa
- Family activities throughout downtown
The evening wraps up with a nighttime Christmas parade followed by fireworks over the harbor, a picture-perfect holiday moment.
Santa Cycle Rampage
Celebrate both the season and cycling during the annual Santa Cycle Rampage on Saturday. Known as the largest winter holiday costume-themed bike ride for charity, the Rampage invites riders of all ages (and all festive outfits).
Participants can choose between:
- A 12-mile slow-rolling main route
- A 3-mile family-friendly short ride
Costumes are encouraged, fun is guaranteed. Click here to learn more.
Shop Local at the HoverCraft Market
If handmade gifts are on your list, don’t miss HoverCraft MKE on Sunday, held from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. inside the historic Pritzlaff Building in Milwaukee.
This maker market features:
- 120+ artists, makers, and designers
- Unique handmade goods
- A chance to support local creativity
Admission: $5 and kids get in free. Click here for more information.
