Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Oktoberfest, Brady Street Pet Parade, and more!

Brewers Headed to the Postseason!

Your Milwaukee Brewers are sliding into the postseason with the best record in baseball! The National League Division Series comes to American Family Field this Saturday.

While tickets are going to be hard to come by, you can still catch the game at plenty of local bars and restaurants airing all the action. So grab your crew, wear your gear, and get loud for the Brew Crew!

Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: NLDS Game 1, MKE Oktoberfest and more!

For the first time ever, Milwaukee Oktoberfest is being held at the Summerfest Grounds. Expect traditional music, German food and beer, and a whole lot of Gemütlichkeit on Friday, Saturday & Sunday!

Celebrate Oktoberfest with a local twist at Urban Harvest Brewing. It's happening on Saturday with a special Oktoberfest tapping at 1 p.m. Brats, pretzels, and plenty of brews will be flowing all day!

Comedy legend Adam Sandler brings his new tour to Fiserv Forum on Sunday night. Expect a night of jokes, music, and Sandler-style surprises.

Also on Sunday: the adorable and always entertaining Brady Street Pet Parade! This vibrant street festival features prizes for best pet costume & best trick, live music, and local vendors. Don’t miss the chance to see Milwaukee’s pets — and their people — in their finest fall flair!

