Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Monster Jam, MKE Boat Show and Gallery Night MKE

Fun things to do in the Milwaukee area and Southeast Wisconsin Jan. 20-22, 2023
Monster Truck Jam
TMJ4
Monster Truck Jam in Milwaukee.
Monster Truck Jam
Posted at 5:24 AM, Jan 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-19 06:24:25-05

MILWAUKEE — This weekend is packed with fun things to do in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin, including the Milwaukee Boat Show, Monster Jam and Gallery Night MKE! Here's some ideas as you put your weekend plans together:

FRIDAY

Milwaukee Boat Show
12/19-28
Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center
8200 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis, WI

Broadway Skates Hairspray
Red Arrow Park
920 N. Water St. Milwaukee, WI 53202

Gallery Night MKE
5:00 -9:00 p.m.
Various Locations

Much Ado About Nothing
Runs until 2/12
Milwaukee Repertory Theater
108 E Wells St - Milwaukee, WI 53202

DINO! AN EVENING WITH DEAN MARTIN
Runs until 3/19
Milwaukee Repertory Theater
108 E Wells St - Milwaukee, WI 53202

BelAir Cantina Ice Bar
Friday: 4:00 -9:00 p.m.
Saturday: Noon-9:00 p.m.
Sunday: Noon-6:00 p.m

  • Editor's note: There was a bad crash at the Oak Creek location on Wednesday. That may impact this event. Contact business owners directly for updates.

SATURDAY

Monster Jam
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave.
Milwaukee, WI

Gallery Night MKE
10:00 -4:00 p.m.
Various Locations

SUNDAY

Adaptive Ice Skating with Friendship Circle
2:00- 3:30 p.m.
Wilson Park
4001 South 20th Street.
Milwaukee, WI

