MILWAUKEE — From food trucks to the Blue Angels, here is a list of some events happening in Southeast Wisconsin this weekend.
Friday
- 5:00 - 9:00 pm
- Multiple Locations
- July 20- July 24
- 1000 Northview Rd.
- Waukesha, WI 53188
Sounds of Summer
- 5800 N Bayshore Dr.
- Glendale, WI
- 7:30 PM
- Uihlein Hall
- 929 N Water St.
- Milwaukee, WI 53202
- 5:00 pm to 10:00 PM
- The AMP at Konkel Park
- (5151 W. Layton Ave.)
- Featuring Pup-Up Beer Garden
SATURDAY
- Water Show: 10:30 AM – 11:30 AM
- Air Show: Noon – 4 PM
- Navy Blue Angels: 3 PM
- 272 N Lincoln Memorial Dr
- Milwaukee, WI 53202
- Lunch: 11 am - 3 pm
- Dinner: 4 pm - 8 pm
- 200 N. Harbor Dr.
- Milwaukee, WI 53202
- 8:00 pm
- 2699 Co. Rd. D
- East Troy, WI 53120
- 10:00 - 4:00 pm
- Multiple Locations
- 2:00 pm & 7:30 PM
- Uihlein Hall
- 929 N. Water St.
- Milwaukee, WI 53202
Alanis Morissette with special guest Garbage
- 7:00 PM
- American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- 100 N. Harbor Dr.
- Milwaukee, WI 53202
SUNDAY
414Flea Summer Series at Zocalo
- 12 pm -5 pm
- 40+ small businesses
- 636 S 6th St, Milwaukee, WI 53204
Milwaukee Best Expo Vendor / Author Event
- 10:00- 5:00 pm
- Marcus Performing Arts Center
- 929 North Water Street
- Milwaukee, WI 53202
- Water Show: 10:30 AM – 11:30 AM
- Air Show: Noon – 4 PM
- Navy Blue Angels: 3 PM
- 272 N. Lincoln Memorial Dr.
- Milwaukee, WI 53202