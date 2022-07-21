Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Milwaukee Air & Water Show, Country Thunder, MKE Food Truck Fest

Plenty of fun things to keep us entertained this weekend in the Milwaukee area
blue angels
U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cody Hendrix<br/>
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels
blue angels
Posted at 5:01 AM, Jul 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-21 06:09:03-04

MILWAUKEE — From food trucks to the Blue Angels, here is a list of some events happening in Southeast Wisconsin this weekend.

Friday

Gallery Night MKE

  • 5:00 - 9:00 pm
  • Multiple Locations

Waukesha County Fair

  • July 20- July 24
  • 1000 Northview Rd.
  • Waukesha, WI 53188

Sounds of Summer

  • 5800 N Bayshore Dr.
  • Glendale, WI

Jersey Boys

  • 7:30 PM
  • Uihlein Hall
  • 929 N Water St.
  • Milwaukee, WI 53202

Bark After Dark

  • 5:00 pm to 10:00 PM
  • The AMP at Konkel Park
  • (5151 W. Layton Ave.)
  • Featuring Pup-Up Beer Garden

SATURDAY

Milwaukee Air and Water Show

  • Water Show: 10:30 AM – 11:30 AM
  • Air Show: Noon – 4 PM
  • Navy Blue Angels: 3 PM
  • 272 N Lincoln Memorial Dr
  • Milwaukee, WI 53202

Milwaukee Food Truck Festival

  • Lunch: 11 am - 3 pm
  • Dinner: 4 pm - 8 pm
  • 200 N. Harbor Dr.
  • Milwaukee, WI 53202

Jimmy Buffet

  • 8:00 pm
  • 2699 Co. Rd. D
  • East Troy, WI 53120

Gallery Night MKE

  • 10:00 - 4:00 pm
  • Multiple Locations

Jersey Boys

  • 2:00 pm & 7:30 PM
  • Uihlein Hall
  • 929 N. Water St.
  • Milwaukee, WI 53202

Alanis Morissette with special guest Garbage

  • 7:00 PM
  • American Family Insurance Amphitheater
  • 100 N. Harbor Dr.
  • Milwaukee, WI 53202

SUNDAY

414Flea Summer Series at Zocalo

  • 12 pm -5 pm
  • 40+ small businesses
  • 636 S 6th St, Milwaukee, WI 53204

Milwaukee Best Expo Vendor / Author Event

  • 10:00- 5:00 pm
  • Marcus Performing Arts Center
  • 929 North Water Street
  • Milwaukee, WI 53202

Milwaukee Air and Water Show

  • Water Show: 10:30 AM – 11:30 AM
  • Air Show: Noon – 4 PM
  • Navy Blue Angels: 3 PM
  • 272 N. Lincoln Memorial Dr.
  • Milwaukee, WI 53202

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

republican-square.png

Elections Local

How to watch the the Republican Wis. governor primary debate this Sunday on TMJ4