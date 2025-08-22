Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Mexican Fiesta, honoring Mr. Baseball and more!

Mexican Fiesta: A Celebration of Mexican Heritage

Mexican Fiesta is taking place this weekend — a beautiful and vibrant festival with so much to see, learn, do, and taste. From a classic car show to an all-woman mariachi ensemble, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

This weekend, you can also explore the delicious foods of Egyptian culture during Taste of Egypt. The event features traditional Egyptian cuisine, cooking demos, church tours, live music, and more. Admission is free. St. Mary and St. Antonious Coptic Orthodox Church. Fri.–Sun., Aug. 22–24.

Watch Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute here:

Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Mexican Fiesta, Uecker celebration, IndyCar and more!

The life and legacy of the one and only Bob Uecker will be honored this Sunday. Gates open at 10:30 a.m., and fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 12:15 p.m. A pregame program will be hosted by Bob Costas.

Rev up your engines — IndyCar returns to the Milwaukee Mile for the Snap-on Milwaukee 250. Watch some of the best racers reach top speeds on the historic one-mile track.

