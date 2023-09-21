Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Margarita Fest, Pet Fest, Harbor Fest and more

MILWAUKEE — There's a lot going on this weekend and we'll have nice fall weather to enjoy it! Take a look at our ideas for Wisconsin weekend in a minute, for Sept. 22-24.
FRIDAY
China Lights 2023: Nature's Glow
September 15 - October 29
Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday
Boerner Botanical Gardens
9400 Boerner Drive, Hales Corners, WI 53130
Craig Robinson at the Milwaukee Improv
7:00 PM
Milwaukee Improv
20110 Lower Union Street, Brookfield, WI 53045
Concert Series: Andrew David Weber
The Beer Garden
1133 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI 53203
Pleasant Prairie Harvest Fest
Sep 22, 2023. 4pm - 9pm
Sep 23, 2023. Noon - 9pm
Sep 24, 2023. 10am - 8pm
LAKE ANDREA BEER GARDEN
10023 PARK DRIVE,
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI 53158
SATURDAY
Margarita Fest 2023
12:00 PM to 4:00 PM
Tripoli Shrine Center
3000 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53208
Doors Open 2023
Historic Milwaukee
235 E. Michigan Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
10 Annual Fromm PetFest
Summerfest
200 N. Harbor Dr.,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
WAUKESHA OKTOBERFEST
Frame Park
1150 Frame Park Dr - Waukesha, WI 53186
Apple Harvest Festival 2023
9:00 - 4:00 p.m.
Retzer Nature Center & Horwitz-DeRemer Planetarium
Retzer Nature Center, S14 W28167, Madison St, Waukesha, WI 53188
SUNDAY
Milwaukee Makers Market
Milwaukee Makers Market’s mission is to support local makers by creating fun and safe one-stop-shop experiences, connecting artisans with current and future fans, and celebrating Milwaukee’s incredible makers community.
10:00am - 3:00pm
1134 Vel R. Phillips Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203
Harbor Fest
Harbor District, Inc.
600 E. Greenfield Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53204
Princess and Superhero Party -
Meet your favorite heroes at WhirlyBall
10:00 AM
WhirlyBall Brookfield • Brookfield, WI
WhirlyBall185 S. Moorland Avenue, Brookfield, 53005
