Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Margarita Fest, Pet Fest, Harbor Fest and more

There's a lot going on this weekend and we'll have nice fall weather to enjoy it! Take a look at our ideas for Wisconsin weekend in a minute, for Sept. 22-24.
Posted at 6:55 AM, Sep 21, 2023
MILWAUKEE — There's a lot going on this weekend and we'll have nice fall weather to enjoy it! Take a look at our ideas for Wisconsin weekend in a minute, for Sept. 22-24.

FRIDAY

China Lights 2023: Nature's Glow
September 15 - October 29
Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday
Boerner Botanical Gardens
9400 Boerner Drive, Hales Corners, WI 53130

Craig Robinson at the Milwaukee Improv
7:00 PM
Milwaukee Improv
20110 Lower Union Street, Brookfield, WI 53045

Concert Series: Andrew David Weber
The Beer Garden
1133 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI 53203

Pleasant Prairie Harvest Fest
Sep 22, 2023. 4pm - 9pm
Sep 23, 2023. Noon - 9pm
Sep 24, 2023. 10am - 8pm
LAKE ANDREA BEER GARDEN
10023 PARK DRIVE,
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI 53158

SATURDAY

Margarita Fest 2023
12:00 PM to 4:00 PM
Tripoli Shrine Center
3000 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53208

Doors Open 2023
Historic Milwaukee
235 E. Michigan Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

10 Annual Fromm PetFest
Summerfest
200 N. Harbor Dr.,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

WAUKESHA OKTOBERFEST
Frame Park
1150 Frame Park Dr - Waukesha, WI 53186

Apple Harvest Festival 2023
9:00 - 4:00 p.m.
Retzer Nature Center & Horwitz-DeRemer Planetarium
Retzer Nature Center, S14 W28167, Madison St, Waukesha, WI 53188

SUNDAY

Milwaukee Makers Market
 Milwaukee Makers Market’s mission is to support local makers by creating fun and safe one-stop-shop experiences, connecting artisans with current and future fans, and celebrating Milwaukee’s incredible makers community. 
10:00am - 3:00pm
1134 Vel R. Phillips Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203

Harbor Fest
Harbor District, Inc.
600 E. Greenfield Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53204

Princess and Superhero Party -
Meet your favorite heroes at WhirlyBall
10:00 AM
WhirlyBall Brookfield • Brookfield, WI
WhirlyBall185 S. Moorland Avenue, Brookfield, 53005

