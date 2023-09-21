Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Margarita Fest, Pet Fest, Harbor Fest and more

MILWAUKEE — There's a lot going on this weekend and we'll have nice fall weather to enjoy it! Take a look at our ideas for Wisconsin weekend in a minute, for Sept. 22-24.

FRIDAY

China Lights 2023: Nature's Glow

September 15 - October 29

Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday

Boerner Botanical Gardens

9400 Boerner Drive, Hales Corners, WI 53130

Craig Robinson at the Milwaukee Improv

7:00 PM

Milwaukee Improv

20110 Lower Union Street, Brookfield, WI 53045

Concert Series: Andrew David Weber

The Beer Garden

1133 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI 53203

Pleasant Prairie Harvest Fest

Sep 22, 2023. 4pm - 9pm

Sep 23, 2023. Noon - 9pm

Sep 24, 2023. 10am - 8pm

LAKE ANDREA BEER GARDEN

10023 PARK DRIVE,

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI 53158

SATURDAY

Margarita Fest 2023

12:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Tripoli Shrine Center

3000 W. Wisconsin Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53208

Doors Open 2023

Historic Milwaukee

235 E. Michigan Street,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

10 Annual Fromm PetFest

Summerfest

200 N. Harbor Dr.,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

WAUKESHA OKTOBERFEST

Frame Park

1150 Frame Park Dr - Waukesha, WI 53186

Apple Harvest Festival 2023

9:00 - 4:00 p.m.

Retzer Nature Center & Horwitz-DeRemer Planetarium

Retzer Nature Center, S14 W28167, Madison St, Waukesha, WI 53188

SUNDAY

Milwaukee Makers Market

Milwaukee Makers Market’s mission is to support local makers by creating fun and safe one-stop-shop experiences, connecting artisans with current and future fans, and celebrating Milwaukee’s incredible makers community.

10:00am - 3:00pm

1134 Vel R. Phillips Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203

Harbor Fest

Harbor District, Inc.

600 E. Greenfield Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53204

Princess and Superhero Party -

Meet your favorite heroes at WhirlyBall

10:00 AM

WhirlyBall Brookfield • Brookfield, WI

WhirlyBall185 S. Moorland Avenue, Brookfield, 53005

