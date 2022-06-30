MILWAUKEE — Summerfest returns for its second week this weekend with headliners including Machine Gun Kelly and Halsey. Also this weekend, NASCAR is taking over Road America in Elkhart Lake!

Here are some events to check out in and around Milwaukee this weekend.

FRIDAY

Machine Gun Kelly



Summerfest

Henry W. Maier Festival Park

200 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Bayshore Sounds of Summer:Vino



6:00 p.m.

The Yard at BAYSHORE

5800 N. Bayshore Drive, Glendale, WI

Independence Celebration



Friday- Monday

Multiple Dates and times

Lions Legend Park

(Loomis Road & Drexel Avenue

SATURDAY

Halsey



Summerfest

Henry W. Maier Festival Park

200 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53202

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES HENRY 180



N7390 State Hwy 67

Plymouth, WI 53073

NASCAR WATCH PARTY



2:00 PM 10:00 PM

1134 Vel R. Phillips Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203

Family Fun Day - The Tap Yard



Ackerman’s Grove County Park

4875 Co Hwy Z, West Bend, WI 53095

West Bend

SUNDAY

Downtown Milwaukee Fireworks



9:30 p.m.

Veterans Park·

1010 N Lincoln Memorial Dr

NASCAR CUP SERIES Kwik Trip 250



N7390 State Hwy 67

Plymouth, WI 53073



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip