Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Lakefront Fireworks, NASCAR, Summerfest and more

Summerfest returns for its second week this weekend with headliners including Machine Gun Kelly and Halsey. Also this weekend, NASCAR is taking over Road America in Elkhart Lake!
Posted at 6:52 AM, Jun 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-30 07:52:46-04

Here are some events to check out in and around Milwaukee this weekend.

FRIDAY

Machine Gun Kelly

  • Summerfest
  • Henry W. Maier Festival Park
  • 200 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Bayshore Sounds of Summer:Vino

  • 6:00 p.m.
  • The Yard at BAYSHORE
  • 5800 N. Bayshore Drive, Glendale, WI

Independence Celebration

  • Friday- Monday
  • Multiple Dates and times
  • Lions Legend Park
  • (Loomis Road & Drexel Avenue

SATURDAY

Halsey

  • Summerfest
  • Henry W. Maier Festival Park
  • 200 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53202

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES HENRY 180

  • N7390 State Hwy 67
  • Plymouth, WI 53073

NASCAR WATCH PARTY

  • 2:00 PM 10:00 PM
  • 1134 Vel R. Phillips Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203

Family Fun Day - The Tap Yard

  • Ackerman’s Grove County Park
  • 4875 Co Hwy Z, West Bend, WI 53095
  • West Bend

SUNDAY

Downtown Milwaukee Fireworks

  • 9:30 p.m.
  • Veterans Park·
  • 1010 N Lincoln Memorial Dr

NASCAR CUP SERIES Kwik Trip 250

  • N7390 State Hwy 67
  • Plymouth, WI 53073

