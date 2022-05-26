Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Kite festival downtown, Eric Church takes over American Family Field

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Admirals are still in the playoffs after a win Wednesday night! The team will take on the Wolves in the Division Finals at UW-Panther Arena again on Friday. Also this weekend, Eric Church is in town for a performance at American Family Field!
Here's what's going on in Milwaukee this weekend:
FRIDAY
Wolves Vs. Admirals
- Division Finals
- 7 p.m.
- UW-Panther Arena
- 400 W Kilbourn Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203
- 5/27-5/30
- Burlington Festival Grounds
- 681 Maryland Ave.
- Burlington, WI 53105
SATURDAY
Oddities & Curiosities Expo
- 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Wisconsin Center
- 400 W. Wisconsin Ave.
- Milwaukee, WI 53203
- 2 p.m.
- The Riverside Theater
- 116 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI
- 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
- American Family Field
- 1 Brewers Way, Milwaukee, WI
Wilde Subaru Family Kite Festival
- 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Veterans Park
- 1010 N Lincoln Memorial Dr
- Milwaukee, WI 53202
10th Annual Heal The Hood Block Party
- 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- 1st to 3rd Wright St
- Milwaukee WI
SUNDAY
Wilde Subaru Family Kite Festival
- 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Veterans Park
- 1010 N Lincoln Memorial Dr
- Milwaukee, WI 53202