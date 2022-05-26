Watch
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Kite festival downtown, Eric Church takes over American Family Field

The Milwaukee Admirals advanced in the division finals, and Eric Church is in town for a performance at American Family Field.
Posted at 7:10 AM, May 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-26 08:10:54-04

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Admirals are still in the playoffs after a win Wednesday night! The team will take on the Wolves in the Division Finals at UW-Panther Arena again on Friday. Also this weekend, Eric Church is in town for a performance at American Family Field!

Here's what's going on in Milwaukee this weekend:

FRIDAY
Wolves Vs. Admirals

  • Division Finals
  • 7 p.m.
  • UW-Panther Arena
  • 400 W Kilbourn Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203

Burlington Jamboree

  • 5/27-5/30
  • Burlington Festival Grounds
  • 681 Maryland Ave.
  • Burlington, WI 53105

SATURDAY
Oddities & Curiosities Expo

  • 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Wisconsin Center
  • 400 W. Wisconsin Ave.
  • Milwaukee, WI 53203

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood

  • 2 p.m.
  • The Riverside Theater
  • 116 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI

Eric Church

  • 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
  • American Family Field
  • 1 Brewers Way, Milwaukee, WI

Wilde Subaru Family Kite Festival

  • 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Veterans Park
  • 1010 N Lincoln Memorial Dr
  • Milwaukee, WI 53202

10th Annual Heal The Hood Block Party

  • 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • 1st to 3rd Wright St
  • Milwaukee WI

SUNDAY
Wilde Subaru Family Kite Festival

  • 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Veterans Park
  • 1010 N Lincoln Memorial Dr
  • Milwaukee, WI 53202

