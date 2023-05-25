Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Janet Jackson, Family Kite Festival, BikerFest Block Party

MILWAUKEE — Hockey, baseball, music, outdoor activities... there are PLENTY of things to check out this weekend. For many, it's a long weekend given Memorial Day on Monday. So, while you check out these events, don't forget to acknowledge all the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice serving our country.
Check out our full list of events happening this weekend:
FRIDAY
- 9:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.
- Discovery World
- 500 N. Harbor Drive,
- Milwaukee, WI 53202
- Turner Hall Ballroom
- 1034 N. 4th Street,
- Milwaukee, WI 53203
- 6:35 p.m.
- Franklin Field
- 7035 S Ballpark Dr. - Franklin, WI 53132
- 5/26-5/28
- The Rave / Eagles Club
- LOCATION
- Milwaukee, WI, United States
- 5/26-5/29
- Konkel Park
- 5151 W Layton Ave
- Greenfield, WI, 53220 United States
SATURDAY
- 10:00-6:00 pm
- Veterans Park
- 1010 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive
- Milwaukee, WI 53202 United States
- 1:00 pm
- Fondy Farmers Market 2200
- West Fond Du Lac Avenue
- Milwaukee, WI 53206
Milwaukee Admirals Game 2 Viewing Party
- 9:00 p.m.
- Major Goolsby’s, 340 W Kilbourn Ave
- Buck Bradley’s, 1019 N. Dr. MLK Jr Dr.
- 10:00am-6:00pm
- Wisconsin Center - Hall A/B
- 400 W Wisconsin Ave
- Milwaukee, WI
- 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.
- Henry Miller Park
- 315 E Groveland Dr, Oak Creek, WI
- Menomonee Falls Downtown
- Appleton Ave
- Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
An Evening of Anime x Art x Beats x Sake
- Sugar Maple
- 441 E Lincoln Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53207
- 6:00 p.m.
- Franklin Field
- 7035 S Ballpark Dr. - Franklin, WI 53132
SUNDAY
- 8:00 pm
- American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- 639 East Summerfest Place
- Milwaukee, WI 53202
- 6:00am – 2pm
- Firemen’s Park W65N796 Washington Ave Cedarburg, WI 53012
- Firemen's Park
- Washington Ave - Cedarburg, WI 53012
- 1:00 p.m.
- Franklin Field
- 7035 S Ballpark Dr. - Franklin, WI 53132
