Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Janet Jackson, Family Kite Festival, BikerFest Block Party

kites.jpg
<h2><b><b><a href="https://www.tmj4.com/news/local-news/kite-festival-returns-to-milwaukees-veterans-park-after-3-year-hiatus" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000166-21cd-df00-ab7e-f1cd99f40000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1652322588544,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000017c-b903-dec2-a3fc-bbfbb8e90000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1652322588544,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000017c-b903-dec2-a3fc-bbfbb8e90000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;url&quot;:&quot;https://www.tmj4.com/news/local-news/kite-festival-returns-to-milwaukees-veterans-park-after-3-year-hiatus&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000180-b619-da45-af84-ff59bc590000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;Let&#39;s go fly a kite...A popular kite festival is returning to Milwaukee&#39;s lakefront! &quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000180-b619-da45-af84-ff59bc440000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">Let's go fly a kite...A popular kite festival is returning to Milwaukee's lakefront! </a></b></b></h2><br/>
kites.jpg
Posted at 5:39 AM, May 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-25 06:39:19-04

MILWAUKEE — Hockey, baseball, music, outdoor activities... there are PLENTY of things to check out this weekend. For many, it's a long weekend given Memorial Day on Monday. So, while you check out these events, don't forget to acknowledge all the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice serving our country.

Check out our full list of events happening this weekend:

FRIDAY

National Paper Airplane Day

  • 9:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.
  • Discovery World
  • 500 N. Harbor Drive,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53202

Emo Night Brooklyn

  • Turner Hall Ballroom
  • 1034 N. 4th Street,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53203

Milkmen Game vs. Redhawks

  • 6:35 p.m.
  • Franklin Field
  • 7035 S Ballpark Dr. - Franklin, WI 53132

Milwaukee Metal Fest

  • 5/26-5/28
  • The Rave / Eagles Club
  • LOCATION
  • Milwaukee, WI, United States

Dan Jansen Family Fest

  • 5/26-5/29
  • Konkel Park
  • 5151 W Layton Ave
  • Greenfield, WI, 53220 United States

SATURDAY

Family Kite Festival

  • 10:00-6:00 pm
  • Veterans Park
  • 1010 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive
  • Milwaukee, WI 53202 United States

BikerFest Block Party

  • 1:00 pm
  • Fondy Farmers Market 2200
  • West Fond Du Lac Avenue
  • Milwaukee, WI 53206

Milwaukee Admirals Game 2 Viewing Party

  • 9:00 p.m.
  • Major Goolsby’s, 340 W Kilbourn Ave
  • Buck Bradley’s, 1019 N. Dr. MLK Jr Dr.

Oddities & Curiosities Expo

  • 10:00am-6:00pm
  • Wisconsin Center - Hall A/B
  • 400 W Wisconsin Ave
  • Milwaukee, WI

Art in the Park 2023

  • 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.
  • Henry Miller Park
  • 315 E Groveland Dr, Oak Creek, WI

Falls Memorial Fest

  • Menomonee Falls Downtown​
  • Appleton Ave
  • Menomonee Falls, WI 53051

An Evening of Anime x Art x Beats x Sake

  • Sugar Maple
  • 441 E Lincoln Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53207

Milkmen Game vs. Redhawks

  • 6:00 p.m.
  • Franklin Field
  • 7035 S Ballpark Dr. - Franklin, WI 53132

SUNDAY

Janet Jackson

  • 8:00 pm
  • American Family Insurance Amphitheater
  • 639 East Summerfest Place
  • Milwaukee, WI 53202

Maxwell Street Days

  • 6:00am – 2pm
  • Firemen’s Park W65N796 Washington Ave Cedarburg, WI 53012
  • Firemen's Park
  • Washington Ave - Cedarburg, WI 53012

Milkmen Game vs. Redhawks

  • 1:00 p.m.
  • Franklin Field
  • 7035 S Ballpark Dr. - Franklin, WI 53132

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

juneteenth parade

Juneteenth

How to watch this year's Milwaukee Juneteenth parade live on TMJ4