Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Janet Jackson, Family Kite Festival, BikerFest Block Party

MILWAUKEE — Hockey, baseball, music, outdoor activities... there are PLENTY of things to check out this weekend. For many, it's a long weekend given Memorial Day on Monday. So, while you check out these events, don't forget to acknowledge all the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice serving our country.

Check out our full list of events happening this weekend:

FRIDAY

National Paper Airplane Day



9:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.

Discovery World

500 N. Harbor Drive,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Emo Night Brooklyn



Turner Hall Ballroom

1034 N. 4th Street,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Milkmen Game vs. Redhawks



6:35 p.m.

Franklin Field

7035 S Ballpark Dr. - Franklin, WI 53132

Milwaukee Metal Fest



5/26-5/28

The Rave / Eagles Club

LOCATION

Milwaukee, WI, United States

Dan Jansen Family Fest



5/26-5/29

Konkel Park

5151 W Layton Ave

Greenfield, WI, 53220 United States

SATURDAY

Family Kite Festival



10:00-6:00 pm

Veterans Park

1010 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive

Milwaukee, WI 53202 United States

BikerFest Block Party



1:00 pm

Fondy Farmers Market 2200

West Fond Du Lac Avenue

Milwaukee, WI 53206

Milwaukee Admirals Game 2 Viewing Party



9:00 p.m.

Major Goolsby’s, 340 W Kilbourn Ave

Buck Bradley’s, 1019 N. Dr. MLK Jr Dr.

Oddities & Curiosities Expo



10:00am-6:00pm

Wisconsin Center - Hall A/B

400 W Wisconsin Ave

Milwaukee, WI

Art in the Park 2023



9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Henry Miller Park

315 E Groveland Dr, Oak Creek, WI

Falls Memorial Fest



Menomonee Falls Downtown​

Appleton Ave

Menomonee Falls, WI 53051

An Evening of Anime x Art x Beats x Sake



Sugar Maple

441 E Lincoln Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53207

Milkmen Game vs. Redhawks



6:00 p.m.

Franklin Field

7035 S Ballpark Dr. - Franklin, WI 53132

SUNDAY

Janet Jackson



8:00 pm

American Family Insurance Amphitheater

639 East Summerfest Place

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Maxwell Street Days



6:00am – 2pm

Firemen’s Park W65N796 Washington Ave Cedarburg, WI 53012

Firemen's Park

Washington Ave - Cedarburg, WI 53012

Milkmen Game vs. Redhawks



1:00 p.m.

Franklin Field

7035 S Ballpark Dr. - Franklin, WI 53132

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip