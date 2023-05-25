Memorial Day events happening across Southeast Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — The unofficial start of summer is this weekend as people head out of town, to a nearby lake, or to a family get-together in honor of Memorial Day.

Memorial Day has long been known as the unofficial start to summer and while it usually means fun backyard cookouts and days on the lake, it's important to acknowledge why the holiday even exists.

Memorial Day recognizes the men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice serving our country. To honor the fallen and veterans across the country, many communities will be holding ceremonies and parades.

TMJ4 News has compiled a list of some of the events happening across Southeast Wisconsin in honor of our fallen soldiers.

Greendale:

Greendale will be holding a Remember the fallen walk. The walk will begin on Parking Sreet, behind Joey Gerard's Supper Club and Ricardo's Pizza. Community members are asked to meet at 8:30 a.m. with the walk beginning at 8:45 a.m.

Greendale will also host a Patriotic Program at the American Legion and VFW-Greendale at Greendale High School at 9 a.m.

Milwaukee:

There will be a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday at Wood National Cemetery, 5000 W. National Ave. There will be a pre-ceremony concert from the Milwaukee American LEgion Band beginning at 9 a.m., with the ceremony kicking off at 9:25 a.m.

Also in Milwaukee, you can head to Calvary Cemetery on Bluemound Road for a 10 a.m. Memorial Day service.

At 9:45 a.m., there will be a Memorial Day Remembrance Program at Pinelawn Memorial Park. There will an honor ride into the park followed by speakers, prayers, and music.

New Berlin:

The City of New Berlin will hold a Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m. on Monday at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery, 14875 W. Greenfield Ave. VFW Post 5716 wukk e in attendance along with city officials and other city sponsors.

Waukesha:

The city of Waukesha will be hosting several events this Memorial Day. To kick off the day, there will be an Avenue of Flags at Prairie Home Cemetery, 605 S. Prairie Ave. At 9 a.m., there will be a river service near the State Office Building at 141 N.W. Barstow Street.

Waukesha has a new parade route for its Memorial Day parade, which kicks off at 10:15 a.m. Finally, after the parade, the city will host a Memorial Day service beginning at 11 a.m. at Cutler Park.

Wauwatosa:

The Wauwatosa Community will be holding a Memorial Day Observance at 9 a.m. on Monday. The event will take place at the Veteran's Memorial in Hart Park, near the bike trail. The observance will include a guest speaker, a presentation by the Mayor, and solemn remembrance.

Editor's note: These are the events TMJ4 News has been informed of. The list above is not a full comprehensive list of all of Monday's events.

