City of Waukesha releases new parade route for 2023 parades

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The City of Waukesha has released a new parade route for 2023, which will be in effect for all Waukesha parades this year.

City officials are continuing to review safety protocols and procedures for all events, and this change in route is a result of the reviews.

“I appreciate the continued efforts of our entire Waukesha team as we work to make improvements to our events in 2023,” Mayor Shawn Reilly said in a news release. “I look forward to seeing our community come together throughout the year.”

As the city prepares for upcoming events, safety protocols and procedures continue to be reviewed. In 2023, there will be a new parade route in effect. In addition, the Independence Day Fireworks will move to July 3.



A news release says the new parade route is being put into place for several reasons.

Strategic placement of the City’s Mobile Vehicle Barriers (MVBs)

Direct access for emergency services

Additional and closer parking options for attendees including access to the City’s South Street parking ramp and downtown municipal lots.

Improved traffic flow around the event which will help to reduce traffic congestion before, during, and after the event.

The City of Waukesha said it will continue to establish a secure perimeter along the route. Parking restrictions will again be in place, with further precautions announced when parades are closer.

In addition to changing the route, the City also announced its Fourth of July fireworks will actually take place on July 3 this year.

The fireworks will be at 9:30 p.m., with the Fourth of July parade taking part on July 4 at 11 a.m. The city said the change of date allows for greater efficiency of city services.

A man was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for hitting and killing six people and injuring dozens more during the Waukesha Christmas parade on Nov. 21, 2021.

