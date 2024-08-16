Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Irish Fest, Puerto Rican Fest, Hoancoming and more

Don't let a rainy weekend stop you from having a good time! Southeast Wisconsin knows how to have fun rain or shine. Check out Adriana's list of fun activities.
Posted
and last updated

MILWAUKEE — Don't let a rainy weekend stop you from having a good time! Southeast Wisconsin knows how to have fun rain or shine. Check out Adriana's list of fun activities below.

FRIDAY
Irish Fest
Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.
639 E. Summerfest Place,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

A La Carte at the Zoo 2024
8/15-18
Milwaukee County Zoo
10001 W. Blue Mound Road ,
Wauwatosa, WI 53226

Fuerza Regida Pero No Te Enamores Tour 2024
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

Summer Concert Series: JC Munguía
The Beer Garden
1133 N. Old World 3rd Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

2nd Annual Emmitt James Big Band BBQ
Third Space Brewing
1505 w St. Paul Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53233

Kenosha County Fair
8/14- 8/18
30820 111th St,
Wilmot, WI 53192

62nd anniversary of the Lake Geneva Jaycees Venetian Festival
Downtown Lake Geneva

SATURDAY
Center Street Daze Festival
1637 N 33rd St, Milwaukee,
WI 53208-2304, United States

Art and Chalk Fest
Museum of Wisconsin Art
205 Veterans Ave ,
West Bend, WI 5309

Hoancoming
By the Hoan Bridge and Pere Marquette Park

11th Annual Puerto Rican Festival
Veterans Park
1010 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

Mi Gente Latin Beach Festival
2400 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive,
Milwaukee, WI 53211

Slinger SlamFest #2
280 Cedar Creek Rd,
Slinger, WI 53086

Truth Family Fest
301 W. Wisconsin Avenue, Ste #200,
Milwaukee, WI 53203, WI 53203

Buddy Guy - Damn Right Farewell
The Riverside Theater
116 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

Jewish Food Festival
4100 Highland Rd,
Mequon, WI 53092

SUNDAY
Milwaukee Makers Market
Discovery World
500 N. Harbor Drive,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo