Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Irish Fest, Puerto Rican Fest, Hoancoming and more

MILWAUKEE — Don't let a rainy weekend stop you from having a good time! Southeast Wisconsin knows how to have fun rain or shine. Check out Adriana's list of fun activities below.

FRIDAY

Irish Fest

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

639 E. Summerfest Place,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

A La Carte at the Zoo 2024

8/15-18

Milwaukee County Zoo

10001 W. Blue Mound Road ,

Wauwatosa, WI 53226

Fuerza Regida Pero No Te Enamores Tour 2024

Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Summer Concert Series: JC Munguía

The Beer Garden

1133 N. Old World 3rd Street,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

2nd Annual Emmitt James Big Band BBQ

Third Space Brewing

1505 w St. Paul Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53233

Kenosha County Fair

8/14- 8/18

30820 111th St,

Wilmot, WI 53192

62nd anniversary of the Lake Geneva Jaycees Venetian Festival

Downtown Lake Geneva

SATURDAY

Center Street Daze Festival

1637 N 33rd St, Milwaukee,

WI 53208-2304, United States

Art and Chalk Fest

Museum of Wisconsin Art

205 Veterans Ave ,

West Bend, WI 5309

Hoancoming

By the Hoan Bridge and Pere Marquette Park

11th Annual Puerto Rican Festival

Veterans Park

1010 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Mi Gente Latin Beach Festival

2400 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive,

Milwaukee, WI 53211

Slinger SlamFest #2

280 Cedar Creek Rd,

Slinger, WI 53086

Truth Family Fest

301 W. Wisconsin Avenue, Ste #200,

Milwaukee, WI 53203, WI 53203

Buddy Guy - Damn Right Farewell

The Riverside Theater

116 W. Wisconsin Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Jewish Food Festival

4100 Highland Rd,

Mequon, WI 53092

SUNDAY

Milwaukee Makers Market

Discovery World

500 N. Harbor Drive,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

