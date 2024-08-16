Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Irish Fest, Puerto Rican Fest, Hoancoming and more

MILWAUKEE — Don't let a rainy weekend stop you from having a good time! Southeast Wisconsin knows how to have fun rain or shine. Check out Adriana's list of fun activities below.
FRIDAY
Irish Fest
Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.
639 E. Summerfest Place,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
A La Carte at the Zoo 2024
8/15-18
Milwaukee County Zoo
10001 W. Blue Mound Road ,
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
Fuerza Regida Pero No Te Enamores Tour 2024
Fiserv Forum
1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Summer Concert Series: JC Munguía
The Beer Garden
1133 N. Old World 3rd Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
2nd Annual Emmitt James Big Band BBQ
Third Space Brewing
1505 w St. Paul Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53233
Kenosha County Fair
8/14- 8/18
30820 111th St,
Wilmot, WI 53192
62nd anniversary of the Lake Geneva Jaycees Venetian Festival
Downtown Lake Geneva
SATURDAY
Center Street Daze Festival
1637 N 33rd St, Milwaukee,
WI 53208-2304, United States
Art and Chalk Fest
Museum of Wisconsin Art
205 Veterans Ave ,
West Bend, WI 5309
Hoancoming
By the Hoan Bridge and Pere Marquette Park
11th Annual Puerto Rican Festival
Veterans Park
1010 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Mi Gente Latin Beach Festival
2400 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive,
Milwaukee, WI 53211
Slinger SlamFest #2
280 Cedar Creek Rd,
Slinger, WI 53086
Truth Family Fest
301 W. Wisconsin Avenue, Ste #200,
Milwaukee, WI 53203, WI 53203
Buddy Guy - Damn Right Farewell
The Riverside Theater
116 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Jewish Food Festival
4100 Highland Rd,
Mequon, WI 53092
SUNDAY
Milwaukee Makers Market
Discovery World
500 N. Harbor Drive,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
