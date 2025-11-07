Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Honoring veterans, visiting with reindeer, caring for the planet, and more!

It’s shaping up to be a busy and festive weekend across the Milwaukee area with events that honor our veterans, kick off the holiday season, and celebrate community spirit.

Wisconsin’s Only Veterans Day Parade Marches Through Wauwatosa This Saturday

Saturday, November 8 | Parade begins at 11 a.m. | Corner of State Street & Harwood Avenue, Wauwatosa

Get ready to salute our heroes! Wisconsin’s only Veterans Day Parade steps off this Saturday in downtown Wauwatosa. The parade will feature a stunning procession of marching bands, school groups, active military units, and local veterans’ organizations. Arrive early to grab a great viewing spot and show your support for those who’ve served.

More info here.

Watch: Andrea Albers breaks down weekend events to keep on your radar

Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Veterans Day parade, reindeer barn, pumpkin compost and more!

Meet the Reindeer at Paris Deer Park

Weekends through December | Paris Deer Park | Tickets start at $18

It’s back for the holiday season! Starting this weekend and continuing every Saturday and Sunday through December, Paris Deer Park opens its famous Reindeer Barn for guided tours. Guests can feed these magical animals, snap photos, and learn all about their care and habits. It’s a perfect family-friendly outing to get into the holiday spirit.

Buy tickets or learn more.

Pumpkin Composting & Park Cleanup at Riverside Park

Saturday, November 8 | Riverside Park, Milwaukee | Free Event

Still have leftover pumpkins from Halloween? Drop them off for free composting at Riverside Park this Saturday! In exchange, volunteers are asked to lend a hand with a bit of winter prep—picking up trash, spreading mulch, and helping keep the park beautiful. No registration is required, but don’t forget your closed-toed shoes.

Details available here.

Kids Music Fest at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center

Sunday, November 9 | Noon–4 p.m. | Milwaukee Youth Arts Center | Free Admission

Wrap up the weekend with a musical adventure for the whole family! Kids Music Fest offers free live performances from local youth musicians, hands-on instrument demos, and a chance for kids to try out their dream instrument alongside professional musicians. It’s fun, interactive, and completely free.

See the full schedule.

