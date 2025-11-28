Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Holiday markets, bingo parties and mansion tours fill weekend plans

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee is offering plenty of ways to celebrate the holiday season this weekend, from festive markets to magical performances and unique entertainment experiences.

The Deer District Holiday Market kicks off today and runs through Sunday, Nov. 30. The market features a lineup of local vendors, holiday-themed photo opportunities and seasonal food and drinks, all located in the Deer District.

When: through Sunday, Nov. 30

Where: Deer District, Milwaukee.

For those seeking theatrical magic, "Twas the Night Before..." by Cirque du Soleil is performing at the Miller High Life Theatre tonight, Saturday or Sunday. The festive show promises to help audiences rediscover the magic of the holiday season, with tickets currently on sale.

When: Miller High Life Theatre, Milwaukee.

Where: Nov. 26 - 30, 2025

Saturday brings a unique twist on traditional bingo with Bingo Loco taking over the Turner Hall Ballroom. Billed as the world's largest bingo party, the experience includes more than just bingo games, featuring dance-offs, rave rounds, lip sync battles and a variety of prizes. Doors open at 5 p.m., with tickets available online.

When: Nov. 29

Where: Turner Hall Ballroom, Milwaukee.

Holiday history enthusiasts can enjoy a self-guided tour of the Pabst Mansion, decorated for the holidays and featuring a visit from Father Christmas. The experience combines historical exploration with holiday memories, including letters to Santa, holiday displays and treats.

When: Sundays, Nov. 30 -Dec. 21

Where: Pabst Mansion, Milwaukee.

