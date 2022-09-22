Watch Now
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Harvest Fest, Doors Open, Festa Italiana

The city of festivals is living up to its name again this weekend!
Posted at 5:57 AM, Sep 22, 2022
MILWAUKEE — The city of festivals is living up to its name again this weekend! Happening over the next few days we have Harvest Fest, Festa Italiana, Doors Open MKE, and so much more.

If you're looking to get out and about, check out our list of some of the fun things happening in our amazing city and beyond.

Friday
Harvest Fest:

  • 5 p.m. - 11 p.m.
  • State Fairgrounds
  • 640 S 84th Street

Badger Open Table Tennis Tournament

  • 6 p.m.
  • Milwaukee County Sports Complex
  • 6000 W Ryan Road, Franklin

Saturday
Door Open MKE

  • 10 a.m.
  • Dozens of locations across Milwaukee

Milwaukee Heart Walk

  • 8:15 a.m.
  • Veterans Park
  • 1300 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive

Petfest

  • 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Henry Maier Festival Part
  • 200 N. Harbor Drive

Festa Italiana

  • 11 a.m.
  • Italian Community Center
  • 631 E. Chicago Street

Mac and Cheese Fest

  • 4 p.m.
  • Wisconsin Brewing Company Park
  • 1011 Blue Ribbon Cir Nm Oconomowoc

Sunday

Festa Italiana

  • 11 a.m.
  • Italian Community Center
  • 631 E. Chicago Street

Door Open MKE

  • 10 a.m.
  • Dozens of locations across Milwaukee

Harbor Fest

  • 11 a.m.
  • Harbor District
  • 600 block of East Greenfield Avenue

Black-Owned Autumn Marketplace

  • 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Deer District Beer Garden
  • 1133 N. Dr. MLK Drive

