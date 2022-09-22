Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Harvest Fest, Doors Open, Festa Italiana

MILWAUKEE — The city of festivals is living up to its name again this weekend! Happening over the next few days we have Harvest Fest, Festa Italiana, Doors Open MKE, and so much more.

If you're looking to get out and about, check out our list of some of the fun things happening in our amazing city and beyond.

Friday

Harvest Fest:



5 p.m. - 11 p.m.

State Fairgrounds

640 S 84th Street

Badger Open Table Tennis Tournament



6 p.m.

Milwaukee County Sports Complex

6000 W Ryan Road, Franklin

Saturday

Door Open MKE



10 a.m.

Dozens of locations across Milwaukee

Milwaukee Heart Walk



8:15 a.m.

Veterans Park

1300 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive

Petfest



10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Henry Maier Festival Part

200 N. Harbor Drive

Festa Italiana



11 a.m.

Italian Community Center

631 E. Chicago Street

Mac and Cheese Fest



4 p.m.

Wisconsin Brewing Company Park

1011 Blue Ribbon Cir Nm Oconomowoc

Sunday

Festa Italiana



11 a.m.

Italian Community Center

631 E. Chicago Street

Door Open MKE



10 a.m.

Dozens of locations across Milwaukee

Harbor Fest



11 a.m.

Harbor District

600 block of East Greenfield Avenue

Black-Owned Autumn Marketplace



12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Deer District Beer Garden

1133 N. Dr. MLK Drive

