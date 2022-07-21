Mac and Cheese Fest coming to Oconomowoc this September

OCONOMOWOC — Mac and Cheese Fest is coming to Oconomowoc's Wisconsin Brewing Company Park this September.

Outlier Events partnered with the Lake County DockHounds for the event, which will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.

According to a news release from the two groups, the event will feature local establishments' take on Mac & Cheese. The DockHounds and Outlier Events are encouraging people to get crazy with their mac and cheese creations.

With that in mind, Mac and Cheese Fest attendees may see things like mac pizza, cheesy donuts, and basically anything else you can think of. There will also be live music, games, and other forms of entertainment at the event.

People of all ages are welcome at the event, with those 12 and under getting in for free.

There are several different ticketing options for those interested in attending the event. There are two VIP options that allow early entry, and two general admission ticket options.

One of the VIP options is $55 and allows one-hour early entry, 10 mac and cheese samples, and 10 drink tokens. The $40 VIP package also allows for one-hour early entry, and includes 10 mac and cheese sample tokens.

There's a $40 general admission option that offers seven mac and cheese sample vouchers and five drink samples of your choosing. Finally, there's a $30 ticketing option that comes with seven mac and cheese sample vouchers.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

