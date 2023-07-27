Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: German Fest, Brady Street Festival, county fairs

MILWAUKEE — Another Thursday, another Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute! This weekend will be full of all sorts of festivals, fairs, and food.

Check out our full list of weekend events.

FRIDAY

German Fest



July 28 - 30, 2023

Henry Maier Festival Park

200 N Harbor Dr - Milwaukee, WI 53202

Taste of Wisconsin



HarborPark

5501 Ring Road - Kenosha, WI 53140

South Milwaukee Heritage Days



Various locations and times

Friends of Grant Park Art Fair

Sunday, July 23, 202310 am – 2 pm • Grant Park Area 5 pavilion

Washington County Fair



July 25 - 30, 2023

WASHINGTON COUNTY FAIR PARK & CONFERENCE CENTER

3000 Hwy PVWest Bend, WI 53095

Racine County Fair



July 26 - 30, 2023

Fairgrounds

19805 Durand Ave - Union Grove, WI 53182

JAGGED LITTLE PILL The Musical



July 28 - 30, 2023

Miller High Life Theatre

500 W. Kilbourn Avenue

Milwaukee, WI 53203

22nd Annual Back to School Health Fair



11 :00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.

Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Sunset Kayak & Canoe Tour



318 S Water St ,

Milwaukee, WI 53204

2023 Lions Fest & Fish Derby



July 27 - 30, 2023

Veterans Park

N Lake Street - Port Washington, WI 53074

Holland Festival

July 28th, 2023 - 3pm-10pm

July 29th, 2023 - 9am-10pm

Memorial Park

21 Van Altena Ave

Cedar Grove, WI 53013

SATURDAY

Brady Street Festival 2023



Van Buren to Farwell Avenue

Lakeside at MAM



Jul 29, 2023 - Jul 30, 2023. 11 AM-4 PM

Milwaukee Art Museum

700 N Art Museum Dr - Milwaukee, WI 53202

11 a.m.–4 p.m. | Kohl’s Art Studio

11 a.m.–noon | Embody Yoga

Noon–1 p.m. | Sound Bowl Healing with Melissa Blue Muhammad

1–2 p.m. | Roxie Bean

2–3 p.m. | Skai Academy Presents Kai Simone

3–4 p.m. | DJ Dori Zori from 88Nine

25th annual Famous Racing Sausages Run/Walk



8: 00 a.m.

American Family Field

1 Brewers Way,

Milwaukee, WI 53214

Milwaukee Brewfest in McKinley Park on the Lake



2:00 p.m.

1750 N Lincoln Memorial Dr

Family Canoeing



10:30 am - 12:00 pm

Schlitz Audubon Nature Center

1111 E. Brown Deer Road

Harry Potter at the Village



11:00 a.m.

Ozaukee County Pioneer Village

4880 County Rd I, Saukville, WI

SUNDAY

Lakeside at MAM



Milwaukee Art Museum

700 N Art Museum Dr - Milwaukee, WI 53202

11 a.m.–4 p.m. | Kohl’s Art Studio

11 a.m.–noon | Embody Yoga

Noon–2 p.m. | DJ DRiPSweat

2–3 p.m. | Painted Caves

3–4 p.m. | Ko-Thi Dance Company

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip