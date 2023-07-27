Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: German Fest, Brady Street Festival, county fairs

MILWAUKEE — Another Thursday, another Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute! This weekend will be full of all sorts of festivals, fairs, and food.
FRIDAY
- July 28 - 30, 2023
- Henry Maier Festival Park
- 200 N Harbor Dr - Milwaukee, WI 53202
- HarborPark
- 5501 Ring Road - Kenosha, WI 53140
- Various locations and times
- Friends of Grant Park Art Fair
- Sunday, July 23, 202310 am – 2 pm • Grant Park Area 5 pavilion
- July 25 - 30, 2023
- WASHINGTON COUNTY FAIR PARK & CONFERENCE CENTER
- 3000 Hwy PVWest Bend, WI 53095
- July 26 - 30, 2023
- Fairgrounds
- 19805 Durand Ave - Union Grove, WI 53182
JAGGED LITTLE PILL The Musical
- July 28 - 30, 2023
- Miller High Life Theatre
- 500 W. Kilbourn Avenue
- Milwaukee, WI 53203
22nd Annual Back to School Health Fair
- 11 :00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.
- Fiserv Forum
- 1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue,
- Milwaukee, WI 53203
- 318 S Water St ,
- Milwaukee, WI 53204
- July 27 - 30, 2023
- Veterans Park
- N Lake Street - Port Washington, WI 53074
Holland Festival
- July 28th, 2023 - 3pm-10pm
- July 29th, 2023 - 9am-10pm
- Memorial Park
- 21 Van Altena Ave
- Cedar Grove, WI 53013
SATURDAY
- Van Buren to Farwell Avenue
- Jul 29, 2023 - Jul 30, 2023. 11 AM-4 PM
- Milwaukee Art Museum
- 700 N Art Museum Dr - Milwaukee, WI 53202
- 11 a.m.–4 p.m. | Kohl’s Art Studio
- 11 a.m.–noon | Embody Yoga
- Noon–1 p.m. | Sound Bowl Healing with Melissa Blue Muhammad
- 1–2 p.m. | Roxie Bean
- 2–3 p.m. | Skai Academy Presents Kai Simone
- 3–4 p.m. | DJ Dori Zori from 88Nine
25th annual Famous Racing Sausages Run/Walk
- 8: 00 a.m.
- American Family Field
- 1 Brewers Way,
- Milwaukee, WI 53214
Milwaukee Brewfest in McKinley Park on the Lake
- 2:00 p.m.
- 1750 N Lincoln Memorial Dr
- 10:30 am - 12:00 pm
- Schlitz Audubon Nature Center
- 1111 E. Brown Deer Road
- 11:00 a.m.
- Ozaukee County Pioneer Village
- 4880 County Rd I, Saukville, WI
SUNDAY
- Milwaukee Art Museum
- 700 N Art Museum Dr - Milwaukee, WI 53202
- 11 a.m.–4 p.m. | Kohl’s Art Studio
- 11 a.m.–noon | Embody Yoga
- Noon–2 p.m. | DJ DRiPSweat
- 2–3 p.m. | Painted Caves
- 3–4 p.m. | Ko-Thi Dance Company
