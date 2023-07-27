Watch Now
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: German Fest, Brady Street Festival, county fairs

Posted at 6:26 AM, Jul 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-27 07:26:47-04

MILWAUKEE — Another Thursday, another Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute! This weekend will be full of all sorts of festivals, fairs, and food.

FRIDAY

German Fest

  • July 28 - 30, 2023
  • Henry Maier Festival Park
  • 200 N Harbor Dr - Milwaukee, WI 53202

Taste of Wisconsin

  • HarborPark
  • 5501 Ring Road - Kenosha, WI 53140

South Milwaukee Heritage Days

Washington County Fair

  • July 25 - 30, 2023
  • WASHINGTON COUNTY FAIR PARK & CONFERENCE CENTER
  • 3000 Hwy PVWest Bend, WI 53095

Racine County Fair

  • July 26 - 30, 2023
  • Fairgrounds
  • 19805 Durand Ave - Union Grove, WI 53182

JAGGED LITTLE PILL The Musical

  • July 28 - 30, 2023
  • Miller High Life Theatre
  • 500 W. Kilbourn Avenue
  • Milwaukee, WI 53203

22nd Annual Back to School Health Fair

Sunset Kayak & Canoe Tour

  • 318 S Water St ,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53204

2023 Lions Fest & Fish Derby

  • July 27 - 30, 2023
  • Veterans Park
  • N Lake Street - Port Washington, WI 53074

Holland Festival

  • July 28th, 2023 - 3pm-10pm
  • July 29th, 2023 - 9am-10pm
  • Memorial Park
  • 21 Van Altena Ave
  • Cedar Grove, WI 53013

SATURDAY

Brady Street Festival 2023

  • Van Buren to Farwell Avenue

Lakeside at MAM

  • Jul 29, 2023 - Jul 30, 2023. 11 AM-4 PM
  • Milwaukee Art Museum
  • 700 N Art Museum Dr - Milwaukee, WI 53202
  • 11 a.m.–4 p.m. | Kohl’s Art Studio
  • 11 a.m.–noon | Embody Yoga
  • Noon–1 p.m. | Sound Bowl Healing with Melissa Blue Muhammad
  • 1–2 p.m. | Roxie Bean
  • 2–3 p.m. | Skai Academy Presents Kai Simone
  • 3–4 p.m. | DJ Dori Zori from 88Nine

25th annual Famous Racing Sausages Run/Walk

  • 8: 00 a.m.
  • American Family Field
  • 1 Brewers Way,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53214

Milwaukee Brewfest in McKinley Park on the Lake

Family Canoeing

  • 10:30 am - 12:00 pm
  • Schlitz Audubon Nature Center
  • 1111 E. Brown Deer Road

Harry Potter at the Village

  • 11:00 a.m.
  • Ozaukee County Pioneer Village
  • 4880 County Rd I, Saukville, WI

SUNDAY

Lakeside at MAM

  • Milwaukee Art Museum
  • 700 N Art Museum Dr - Milwaukee, WI 53202
  • 11 a.m.–4 p.m. | Kohl’s Art Studio
  • 11 a.m.–noon | Embody Yoga
  • Noon–2 p.m. | DJ DRiPSweat
  • 2–3 p.m. | Painted Caves
  • 3–4 p.m. | Ko-Thi Dance Company

