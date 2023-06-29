Watch Now
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Fourth of July celebrations, Summerfest, Milwaukee Milkmen Adventure Weekend

jomar aplaon
Generic image of colorful fireworks display
Posted at 5:46 AM, Jun 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-29 06:46:37-04

MILWAUKEE — It's a holiday weekend, Summerfest is back for a second week, and the amount of things going on this weekend is INSANE. And that's not even including every single Fourth of July event! Check out our list below of all this weekend's events and don't forget to check out our Fourth of July guide!

FRIDAY

ODESZA and THE LAST GOODBYE TOUR

  • 7:30 p.m.
  • American Family Insurance Amphitheater
  • 639 E. Summerfest Place

Earth, Wind & Fire 

Music on the Beerline

  • 5:30 p.m.
  • Amorphic Beer, 3700 N. Fratney St.

Deer District Summer Concert Series

  • June 30 - Katy Ambrose
  • 6:00- 9:00 p.m.
  • 1134 Vel R. Phillips Ave
  • Milwaukee, WI 53203

Summerfest Show Your College Pride Day
12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Wear a shirt or hat representing a participating college or university, or presenting their High School ID, will receive one FREE admission ticket

  • Carroll University
  • Herzing University
  • Marquette University
  • Milwaukee Area Technical College
  • University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
  • University of Wisconsin-Whitewater

Jaws: Film with Orchestra

  • 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 30
  • 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 1
  • Bradley Symphony Center
  • 212 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Milkmen-FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS

  • 6:35 p.m.
  • 2000's music + Postgame Fireworks
  • Franklin Field, 7035 S Ballpark Dr
  • Franklin, WI

We Black We Golf —Young Women's Golf Clinic

  • Spots are limited
  • 9:00 - 2:00 p.m.
  • Lincoln Park Golf Course
  • 1000 W Hampton Ave,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53209.

Franklin's Independence Celebration

  • Lions Legend Park
  • Loomis Road & Drexel Avenue
  • Food Court, 5 pm to 11 pm
  • Carnival, 5 pm to 11 pm
  • Main Tent Bar, 5 pm to 11 pm
  • Bella Cain Band, 7:30 pm to 11 pm

Greendale Family 4th Fest

  • 6/30-7/4
  • 3:00 p.m.
  • Greendale Gazebo
  • 5798 Broad St
  • Greendale, WI 53129

Kenosha- Taco Fest

  • Kenosha History Center
  • 220 51st PlaceKenosha, WI 53140

Racine-Music on the Monument lineup

  • The Stephen Hull Experience, Blues
  • Monument Square in Downtown Racine

Oconomowoc-Bands on the Beach

  • City Beach Park
  • 324 West Wisconsin Avenue - Oconomowoc, WI 53066

SATURDAY

Summerfest:

Sean Paul @ Henry W. Maier Festival Park
10:00 PM @ Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard
4:00 PM @ AmFam House Stage

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie/City Girls
7:30 p..m.
American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Ava Max
9:30 p.m.
BMO Harris Pavilion
639 E. Summerfest Place

Brett Young
10:15 p.m.
Miller Lite Oasis Stage

Military & First Responders Day at Summerfest

  • From noon – 6 pm on Saturday
  • All veterans, active-duty military, and first responders with identification, and up to four family members, will receive free admission

Milwaukee Milkmen-SUPERHEROES NIGHT

  • 6:00 p.m.
  • Pregame Parade + Superhero Games
  • Franklin Field, 7035 S Ballpark Dr
  • Franklin, WI

New Berlin 4th of July Family Festival

  • 12:00 p.m.
  • Malone Park
  • 16400 West Al Stigler Parkway
  • New Berlin, WI 53151

Franklin's Independence Fireworks

West Allis-4th of July Parade

  • 10:00 a.m.
  • Downtown
  • 7231 W Greenfield Ave Suite 201,
  • West Allis, WI

Oconomowoc-Fourth of July parade

  • Fowler Park
  • 500 Oakwood Ave.
  • Oconomowoc, WI 53066

Grafton-Holidaze-Independence Day Parade

  • The parade will start at 4pm at the corner of Falls Rd. and 1st Ave. and will continue East on Falls Rd. to Green Bay Rd.
  • Celebration and Fireworks
  • Lime Kiln Park at 5pm until dusk
  • Lime Kiln Park
  • 2020 Green Bay Road - Grafton, WI 53024

Twin Lakes- Liberty Fest Parade and Fireworks

  • Parade: 11:00 a.m.
  • Lance Park
  • 55 Lance Drive
  • Twin Lakes, WI 53181

Racine- Saturday Sounds on the Square

  • 4:30-7:00 pm
  • Yves Francois Rocambu Jazz, Jazz

SUNDAY

Military & Veterans Day

The Milwaukee Card Show

Milwaukee Milkmen-ADVENTURE NIGHT

  • 1:00 p.m.
  • Contestants compete for a 2 carat diamond + Running of the inflatable Dinos
  • Franklin Field, 7035 S Ballpark Dr
  • Franklin, WI

414Flea Summer Series at Zócalo Food Truck Park

National Jump Rope Championship

  • Doors open at 8am daily, and competition starts at 9:00 a.m.
  • UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
  • 400 W Kilbourn Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203

Independence Day Parade

  • 1:00 p.m.
  • Begins at W. Loomis Road & Forest Hill
  • Community Ice Cream Social, west lawn, after parade
  • Real Clowns Face Painting, north lawn, 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm
  • Next Step Dance Studio, main tent, after parade
  • Carnival, 2 pm to 11 pm
  • Kids Are People Too! Show, north lawn, 2:30 pm
  • Main Tent Bar, 2 pm to 11 pm
  • The Jimmys Band, 3 pm to 6:30 pm
  • Almighty Vinyl Band, 7:30 pm to 11 pm

Kenosha-Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade

Kenosha- 4th of July Carnival

  • Along the harbor
  • 54th Street and 6th Avenue
  • Kenosha, WI 53140

Racine-Wind Point Lighthouse Open Tower Days

