Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Fourth of July celebrations, Summerfest, Milwaukee Milkmen Adventure Weekend

MILWAUKEE — It's a holiday weekend, Summerfest is back for a second week, and the amount of things going on this weekend is INSANE. And that's not even including every single Fourth of July event! Check out our list below of all this weekend's events and don't forget to check out our Fourth of July guide!
FRIDAY
ODESZA and THE LAST GOODBYE TOUR
- 7:30 p.m.
- American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- 639 E. Summerfest Place
Earth, Wind & Fire
- 7:30 p.m.
- BMO Harris Pavilion
- 639 E. Summerfest Place
Music on the Beerline
- 5:30 p.m.
- Amorphic Beer, 3700 N. Fratney St.
Deer District Summer Concert Series
- June 30 - Katy Ambrose
- 6:00- 9:00 p.m.
- 1134 Vel R. Phillips Ave
- Milwaukee, WI 53203
Summerfest Show Your College Pride Day
12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Wear a shirt or hat representing a participating college or university, or presenting their High School ID, will receive one FREE admission ticket
- Carroll University
- Herzing University
- Marquette University
- Milwaukee Area Technical College
- University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
- University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
- 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 30
- 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 1
- Bradley Symphony Center
- 212 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee Milkmen-FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS
- 6:35 p.m.
- 2000's music + Postgame Fireworks
- Franklin Field, 7035 S Ballpark Dr
- Franklin, WI
We Black We Golf —Young Women's Golf Clinic
- Spots are limited
- 9:00 - 2:00 p.m.
- Lincoln Park Golf Course
- 1000 W Hampton Ave,
- Milwaukee, WI 53209.
Franklin's Independence Celebration
- Lions Legend Park
- Loomis Road & Drexel Avenue
- Food Court, 5 pm to 11 pm
- Carnival, 5 pm to 11 pm
- Main Tent Bar, 5 pm to 11 pm
- Bella Cain Band, 7:30 pm to 11 pm
- 6/30-7/4
- 3:00 p.m.
- Greendale Gazebo
- 5798 Broad St
- Greendale, WI 53129
- Kenosha History Center
- 220 51st PlaceKenosha, WI 53140
Racine-Music on the Monument lineup
- The Stephen Hull Experience, Blues
- Monument Square in Downtown Racine
- City Beach Park
- 324 West Wisconsin Avenue - Oconomowoc, WI 53066
SATURDAY
Sean Paul @ Henry W. Maier Festival Park
10:00 PM @ Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard
4:00 PM @ AmFam House Stage
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie/City Girls
7:30 p..m.
American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Ava Max
9:30 p.m.
BMO Harris Pavilion
639 E. Summerfest Place
Brett Young
10:15 p.m.
Miller Lite Oasis Stage
Military & First Responders Day at Summerfest
- From noon – 6 pm on Saturday
- All veterans, active-duty military, and first responders with identification, and up to four family members, will receive free admission
Milwaukee Milkmen-SUPERHEROES NIGHT
- 6:00 p.m.
- Pregame Parade + Superhero Games
- Franklin Field, 7035 S Ballpark Dr
- Franklin, WI
New Berlin 4th of July Family Festival
- 12:00 p.m.
- Malone Park
- 16400 West Al Stigler Parkway
- New Berlin, WI 53151
Franklin's Independence Fireworks
- Food Court, 3 pm to 11 pm
- Carnival, Noon to 11 pm / $25 Wristband Noon-4 pm
- Cornhole Tournament, 3 pm (Registration Required)
- Main Tent Bar, 2 pm to 11 pm
- Doo-Wop Jukebox Band, 3 pm to 6:30 pm
- Brew City Wrestling, 7 pm
- Mt. Olive Band, 7:30 pm to 11 pm
- FIREWORKS, 9:30 pm
- 10:00 a.m.
- Downtown
- 7231 W Greenfield Ave Suite 201,
- West Allis, WI
Oconomowoc-Fourth of July parade
- Fowler Park
- 500 Oakwood Ave.
- Oconomowoc, WI 53066
Grafton-Holidaze-Independence Day Parade
- The parade will start at 4pm at the corner of Falls Rd. and 1st Ave. and will continue East on Falls Rd. to Green Bay Rd.
- Celebration and Fireworks
- Lime Kiln Park at 5pm until dusk
- Lime Kiln Park
- 2020 Green Bay Road - Grafton, WI 53024
Twin Lakes- Liberty Fest Parade and Fireworks
- Parade: 11:00 a.m.
- Lance Park
- 55 Lance Drive
- Twin Lakes, WI 53181
Racine- Saturday Sounds on the Square
- 4:30-7:00 pm
- Yves Francois Rocambu Jazz, Jazz
SUNDAY
- 9:30 - 5: 00 p.m.
- Milwaukee County Zoo
- 10001 W. Blue Mound Road,
- Wauwatosa, WI 53226
- 12:00 - 4:00 p.m.
- American Family Field1 Brewers Way,
- Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee Milkmen-ADVENTURE NIGHT
- 1:00 p.m.
- Contestants compete for a 2 carat diamond + Running of the inflatable Dinos
- Franklin Field, 7035 S Ballpark Dr
- Franklin, WI
414Flea Summer Series at Zócalo Food Truck Park
- 11:00 a.m.- Noon
- Zócalo Food Park636 S 6th St, Milwaukee, WI
National Jump Rope Championship
- Doors open at 8am daily, and competition starts at 9:00 a.m.
- UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
- 400 W Kilbourn Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203
- 1:00 p.m.
- Begins at W. Loomis Road & Forest Hill
- Community Ice Cream Social, west lawn, after parade
- Real Clowns Face Painting, north lawn, 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm
- Next Step Dance Studio, main tent, after parade
- Carnival, 2 pm to 11 pm
- Kids Are People Too! Show, north lawn, 2:30 pm
- Main Tent Bar, 2 pm to 11 pm
- The Jimmys Band, 3 pm to 6:30 pm
- Almighty Vinyl Band, 7:30 pm to 11 pm
Kenosha-Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade
- 1:00 p.m.
- Washington Rd & 7th Ave
- Kenosha, WI
- Along the harbor
- 54th Street and 6th Avenue
- Kenosha, WI 53140
Racine-Wind Point Lighthouse Open Tower Days
- 9:00 a.m.
- 4725 Lighthouse Dr
- Racine, WI 53402
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.