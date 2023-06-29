Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Fourth of July celebrations, Summerfest, Milwaukee Milkmen Adventure Weekend

MILWAUKEE — It's a holiday weekend, Summerfest is back for a second week, and the amount of things going on this weekend is INSANE. And that's not even including every single Fourth of July event! Check out our list below of all this weekend's events and don't forget to check out our Fourth of July guide!

FRIDAY

ODESZA and THE LAST GOODBYE TOUR



7:30 p.m.

American Family Insurance Amphitheater

639 E. Summerfest Place

Earth, Wind & Fire

7:30 p.m.

BMO Harris Pavilion

639 E. Summerfest Place

Music on the Beerline

5:30 p.m.

Amorphic Beer, 3700 N. Fratney St.

Deer District Summer Concert Series



June 30 - Katy Ambrose

6:00- 9:00 p.m.

1134 Vel R. Phillips Ave

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Summerfest Show Your College Pride Day

12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Wear a shirt or hat representing a participating college or university, or presenting their High School ID, will receive one FREE admission ticket



Carroll University

Herzing University

Marquette University

Milwaukee Area Technical College

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

University of Wisconsin-Whitewater

Jaws: Film with Orchestra



7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 30

7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 1

Bradley Symphony Center

212 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Milkmen-FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS



6:35 p.m.

2000's music + Postgame Fireworks

Franklin Field, 7035 S Ballpark Dr

Franklin, WI

We Black We Golf —Young Women's Golf Clinic



Spots are limited

9:00 - 2:00 p.m.

Lincoln Park Golf Course

1000 W Hampton Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53209.

Franklin's Independence Celebration



Lions Legend Park

Loomis Road & Drexel Avenue

Food Court, 5 pm to 11 pm

Carnival, 5 pm to 11 pm

Main Tent Bar, 5 pm to 11 pm

Bella Cain Band, 7:30 pm to 11 pm

Greendale Family 4th Fest



6/30-7/4

3:00 p.m.

Greendale Gazebo

5798 Broad St

Greendale, WI 53129

Kenosha- Taco Fest



Kenosha History Center

220 51st PlaceKenosha, WI 53140

Racine-Music on the Monument lineup



The Stephen Hull Experience, Blues

Monument Square in Downtown Racine

Oconomowoc-Bands on the Beach



City Beach Park

324 West Wisconsin Avenue - Oconomowoc, WI 53066

SATURDAY

Summerfest:

Sean Paul @ Henry W. Maier Festival Park

10:00 PM @ Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard

4:00 PM @ AmFam House Stage

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie/City Girls

7:30 p..m.

American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Ava Max

9:30 p.m.

BMO Harris Pavilion

639 E. Summerfest Place

Brett Young

10:15 p.m.

Miller Lite Oasis Stage

Military & First Responders Day at Summerfest



From noon – 6 pm on Saturday

All veterans, active-duty military, and first responders with identification, and up to four family members, will receive free admission

Milwaukee Milkmen-SUPERHEROES NIGHT



6:00 p.m.

Pregame Parade + Superhero Games

Franklin Field, 7035 S Ballpark Dr

Franklin, WI

New Berlin 4th of July Family Festival



12:00 p.m.

Malone Park

16400 West Al Stigler Parkway

New Berlin, WI 53151

Franklin's Independence Fireworks



Food Court, 3 pm to 11 pm

Carnival, Noon to 11 pm / $25 Wristband Noon-4 pm

Cornhole Tournament, 3 pm (Registration Required)

Main Tent Bar, 2 pm to 11 pm

Doo-Wop Jukebox Band, 3 pm to 6:30 pm

Brew City Wrestling, 7 pm

Mt. Olive Band, 7:30 pm to 11 pm

FIREWORKS, 9:30 pm

West Allis-4th of July Parade



10:00 a.m.

Downtown

7231 W Greenfield Ave Suite 201,

West Allis, WI

Oconomowoc-Fourth of July parade



Fowler Park

500 Oakwood Ave.

Oconomowoc, WI 53066

Grafton-Holidaze-Independence Day Parade



The parade will start at 4pm at the corner of Falls Rd. and 1st Ave. and will continue East on Falls Rd. to Green Bay Rd.

Celebration and Fireworks

Lime Kiln Park at 5pm until dusk

Lime Kiln Park

2020 Green Bay Road - Grafton, WI 53024

Twin Lakes- Liberty Fest Parade and Fireworks



Parade: 11:00 a.m.

Lance Park

55 Lance Drive

Twin Lakes, WI 53181

Racine- Saturday Sounds on the Square



4:30-7:00 pm

Yves Francois Rocambu Jazz, Jazz

SUNDAY

Military & Veterans Day



9:30 - 5: 00 p.m.

Milwaukee County Zoo

10001 W. Blue Mound Road,

Wauwatosa, WI 53226

The Milwaukee Card Show



12:00 - 4:00 p.m.

American Family Field1 Brewers Way,

Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Milkmen-ADVENTURE NIGHT



1:00 p.m.

Contestants compete for a 2 carat diamond + Running of the inflatable Dinos

Franklin Field, 7035 S Ballpark Dr

Franklin, WI

414Flea Summer Series at Zócalo Food Truck Park



11:00 a.m.- Noon

Zócalo Food Park636 S 6th St, Milwaukee, WI

National Jump Rope Championship

Doors open at 8am daily, and competition starts at 9:00 a.m.

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

400 W Kilbourn Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203

Independence Day Parade



1:00 p.m.

Begins at W. Loomis Road & Forest Hill

Community Ice Cream Social, west lawn, after parade

Real Clowns Face Painting, north lawn, 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm

Next Step Dance Studio, main tent, after parade

Carnival, 2 pm to 11 pm

Kids Are People Too! Show, north lawn, 2:30 pm

Main Tent Bar, 2 pm to 11 pm

The Jimmys Band, 3 pm to 6:30 pm

Almighty Vinyl Band, 7:30 pm to 11 pm

Kenosha-Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade



1:00 p.m.

Washington Rd & 7th Ave

Kenosha, WI

Kenosha- 4th of July Carnival



Along the harbor

54th Street and 6th Avenue

Kenosha, WI 53140

Racine-Wind Point Lighthouse Open Tower Days



9:00 a.m.

4725 Lighthouse Dr

Racine, WI 53402

