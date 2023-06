4th of July fireworks 2023: Where to find your local fireworks in Milwaukee, SE Wisconsin this year

MILWAUKEE — Fourth of July parades and firework shows are almost upon us! Here is your comprehensive guide for parades and firework shows in the Milwaukee area and in southeast Wisconsin for 2023.

Milwaukee County

Alcott Park (Tuesday, July 4)

Where: 3751 S. 97th St.

Parade Time: 9:45 a.m.

Fireworks Time: 9:15 p.m.

Enderis Playfield (Tuesday, July 4)

Where: 2978 N. 72nd St.

Parade Time: 8:30 a.m.

Fireworks Time: No Fireworks

Gordon Park (Tuesday, July 4)

Where: 2828 N. Humboldt Blvd.

Parade Time: 9 a.m.

Fireworks Time: 9:15 p.m.

Humboldt Park (Tuesday, July 4)

Where: 3000 S. Howell Ave.

Parade Time: 9 a.m.

Fireworks Time: 9:15 p.m.

Jackson Park (Tuesday, July 4)

Where: 3500 W. Forest Home Ave.

No Parade

Fireworks Time: 9:15 p.m.

MLKing Center (Tuesday, July 4)

Where: 1531 W. Vliet St.

No parade or fireworks.

Lake Park (Tuesday, July 4)

Where: 3233 E. Kenwood Blvd.

Parade Time: 9 a.m.

Fireworks Time: 9:15 p.m.

Lincoln Park (Tuesday, July 4)

Where: 1301 W. Hampton Ave.

No Parade

Fireworks Time: 9:15 p.m.

Mitchell Park (Tuesday, July 4)

Where: 2600 W. Pierce St.

Parade Time: 9 a.m.

Fireworks Time: 9:15 p.m.

Noyes Park (Tuesday, July 4)

Where: 8235 W. Good Hope Rd.

No Parade

Fireworks Time: 9:15 p.m.

Washington Park (Tuesday, July 4)

Where: 1859 N. 40th St.

No Parade

Fireworks Time: 9:15 p.m.

Wilson Park (Tuesday, July 4)

Where: 1601 W. Howard Ave.

Parade Time: 9 a.m.

Fireworks Time: 9:15 p.m.

Milwaukee Mile

No information released.

Milwaukee Lakefront (Monday, July 3)

Where: Along the downtown Milwaukee lakefront / Veterans Park

Fireworks Time: 9:30 p.m.

Hart Park - Wauwatosa (Tuesday, July 4)

Where: 7300 W Chestnut St, Wauwatosa

Parade Time: 9 a.m.

Fireworks Time: 9:15 p.m. (Dusk)

Greendale (Tuesday, July 4)

Where: 6801 Southway

Parade: 9:30 a.m.

Fireworks Time: 9:15 p.m. (Dusk)

Sheridan Park (Tuesday, July 4)

Where: 4800 S. Lake Dr.

Parade: Noon

Fireworks Time: 9:20 p.m.

Grant Park

No information released.

Lions Legend Park (July 1-2)

Where: Loomis Road and Drexel Avenue

Parade: 12:30 on July 2

Fireworks Time: 9:30 p.m. on July 1

Konkel Park (Tuesday, July 4)

Where: 5151 West Layton Ave.

Parade: 12:15 p.m.

Fireworks Time: 9:45 pm

Atwater Park (Tuesday, July 4)

Where: 4000 N. Lake Dr.

Parade: 3 p.m.

Fireworks Time: 9 p.m.

Brown Deer Village Park (Tuesday, July 4)

Where: 4800 W. Green Book Dr.

No parade

Fireworks Time: 9:30 p.m.

Hales Corners Park (Tuesday, July 4)

Where: 5765 New Berlin Rd.

Parade: 9:30 a.m.

Fireworks Time: 9:30 p.m.

Waukesha County

Big Bend Village Park

No information released.

Lower Clark's Park

No information released.

Idle Isle Park (Monday, July 3)

Where: W182 S6666 Hardtke Dr., Muskego, WI 53150

No parade information

Fireworks Time: Dusk

Mitchell Park (Tuesday, July 4)

Where: 19900 River Road, Brookfield, WI 53045

Parade Time: 10 a.m.

Fireworks Time: 9:17 p.m.

Sussex Village Park (Tuesday, July 4)

Where: W244N6260 Weaver Dr.

Parade Time: 9:30 a.m.

Fireworks Time: 9:20 p.m.

Elm Grove Village Park

No information released.

Frontier Park (Tuesday, July 4)

Where: 5400 N. Park Dr.

Parade Time: No information released

Fireworks Time: 9:15 p.m.

Pewaukee (Tuesday, July 4)

Where: 222 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Parade Time: 3 p.m.

Fireworks: Dusk, over Pewaukee Lake

Mukwonago (Monday, July 3)

Where: 441 Andrews St. (Phantom Glen Park)

Parade Time: No information

Fireworks: Dusk, 9:30 p.m.

New Berlin (Tuesday, July 4)

Where: 16400 W. Al Stigler Pkwy.

Main Parade Time: 1 p.m.

Fireworks Time: 10 p.m. at Malone Park

Fowler Park (Saturday, July 1)

Where: 438 N. Oakwood Ave.

Parade: 5 p.m.

Fireworks Time: Dusk

Delafield (July 1-4)

Where: Over Nagawicka Lake (view at St. John's Park)

Parade: 10 a.m. on July 4

Fireworks Time: Dusk on July 1

Waukesha County Expo Grounds (Tuesday, July 4)

1000 Northview Rd, Waukesha, WI 53188

Parade: 11:00 a.m.

Fireworks: 9:30 p.m.

Menomonee Falls (Monday, July 3)

Where: Appleton Ave. at Elm Lane

Parade Time: 7 p.m.

Fireworks Time: 9:30 p.m.

Hartland (June 30)

Where: Nixon Park

Parade: 1:30 p.m. on July 2

Fireworks Time: 9:30 p.m. on June 30

Okauchee Lake (July 2)

Where: Over Okauchee Lake

Boat Parade: No information released.

Fireworks Time: Dusk

Kenosha County

Paddock Lake (Monday, July 3)

Where: McAlonan Park, Paddock Lake, WI 53168

Parade Time: NA

Fireworks Time: 9:30 p.m.

Harbor Park - Kenosha (Tuesday, July 4)

Where: Harbor Park, 5501 Ring Rd, Kenosha, WI

Parade: NA

Fireworks Time: 9:30 p.m.

Lance Park - Twin Lakes (July 1)

Where: 55 Lance Dr, Twin Lakes, WI 53181

Parade Time: 11 a.m. at 701 N. Lake Ave.

Fireworks Time: Dusk, 9:30 p.m.

Somers (Tuesday, July 4)

Where: 9026 12th St, Kenosha (Somers), WI 53144

Parade: 2 p.m. (Details here).

No fireworks

Racine County

Burlington (Tuesday, July 4)

Where: 824 Maryland Avenue

Parade Time: No information

Fireworks Time: 9:30 p.m. (Dusk)

Raymond (Tuesday, July 4)

Where: 2255 S. 76th St.

Parade Time: 1 p.m.

Fireworks Time: 9:30 p.m. or dusk

Racine (Tuesday, July 4)

Where: North Beach, N. Main St, Racine, WI 53403

Parade Time: 8:30 a.m.

Fireworks Time: 8:45 p.m.

Tichigan (July 1)

Where: Tichigan Lake, 100 Kewaunee St.

Fireworks: 9:30 p.m., dusk

Walworth County

Cravath Park - Whitewater (June 30 - July 4)

Where: 341 S Fremont St., Whitewater

Fireworks Time: 10 p.m. on several nights

Grand Geneva Resort and Spa - Lake Geneva (Monday, July 3)

Where: 7036 Grand Geneva Way

Parade Time: NA

Fireworks Time: Dusk, 9:30 p.m.

Village of Fontana (Tuesday, July 4)

Where: Fontana Beach, S Lake Shore Dr, Fontana-On-Geneva Lake, WI 53125

Parade Time: NA

Fireworks Time: Dusk, 9:30 p.m.

City of Delavan (July 1)

Where: 1220 South Shore Drive

Parade: NA

Fireworks time: Dusk, 9:30 p.m.

East Troy (July 2)

Where: Playmore Park, 3035-3099 Graydon Ave, East Troy, WI 53120

Parade time: 12 p.m.

Fireworks time: Dusk, 9:30 p.m.

