Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Flannel Fest, Making Strides, First Responder Fest, and more!

Flannel Fest Returns to Boone & Crockett – Saturday

Break out your best plaid and head to Boone & Crockett for the return of Flannel Fest! This free, family-friendly event is packed with fall fun:

Food trucks

Live music

BMX stunt shows

Whether you're there for the food or the flannel fashion, it's the perfect way to celebrate sweater weather in style.

Where: Boone & Crockett, Milwaukee

When: Saturday

Admission: Free

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk – Saturday Morning

Start your Saturday with purpose at the 30th Annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk. Join the community in raising over $200,000 for lifesaving research and support services.

Where: Henry Maier Festival Park (South Gate)

When: 8:00 AM Start Time

More Info & Registration

First Responders Fest in Wauwatosa – Sunday

Celebrate the community's heroes at First Responders Fest in Hart Park, Wauwatosa. This family-friendly festival includes:

A Packers vs. Bengals watch party on a giant 13-foot screen

Activities for kids and families

A chance to connect with local police, firefighters, EMTs, and more

Where: Hart Park, Wauwatosa

When: Sunday

Admission: Free

MKE Comedy Festival + Big-Name Comedians – All Weekend

Get ready to laugh all weekend long! The Milwaukee Comedy Festival is in full swing with a hilarious mix of national talent and local favorites lighting up stages across the city.

🎭 Check the full lineup at MKEComedyFest.com

PLUS, don’t miss two powerhouse comedians making tour stops in town:



