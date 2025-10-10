Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Flannel Fest, Making Strides, First Responder Fest, and more!

Flannel Fest Returns to Boone & Crockett – Saturday
Break out your best plaid and head to Boone & Crockett for the return of Flannel Fest! This free, family-friendly event is packed with fall fun:
- Food trucks
- Live music
- BMX stunt shows
Whether you're there for the food or the flannel fashion, it's the perfect way to celebrate sweater weather in style.
Where: Boone & Crockett, Milwaukee
When: Saturday
Admission: Free
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk – Saturday Morning
Start your Saturday with purpose at the 30th Annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk. Join the community in raising over $200,000 for lifesaving research and support services.
Where: Henry Maier Festival Park (South Gate)
When: 8:00 AM Start Time
More Info & Registration
First Responders Fest in Wauwatosa – Sunday
Celebrate the community's heroes at First Responders Fest in Hart Park, Wauwatosa. This family-friendly festival includes:
- A Packers vs. Bengals watch party on a giant 13-foot screen
- Activities for kids and families
- A chance to connect with local police, firefighters, EMTs, and more
Where: Hart Park, Wauwatosa
When: Sunday
Admission: Free
MKE Comedy Festival + Big-Name Comedians – All Weekend
Get ready to laugh all weekend long! The Milwaukee Comedy Festival is in full swing with a hilarious mix of national talent and local favorites lighting up stages across the city.
🎭 Check the full lineup at MKEComedyFest.com
PLUS, don’t miss two powerhouse comedians making tour stops in town:
