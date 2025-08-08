Falls Kids Fest – A Family Extravaganza

Date: Saturday

Time: Noon to 5 PM

Location: Village Park, Menomonee Falls

Village Park transforms into a bustling family zone this Saturday for the highly anticipated Falls Kids Fest. Kids and families can expect an array of exciting activities, including bounce houses, fire truck tours, and captivating performances by a magician. Families can also savor some refreshment at the root beer garden, explore mouthwatering options from various food trucks, and partake in numerous free games and creative activities.

Don't miss out on this fantastic day dedicated to family fun! For more information, visit Menomonee Falls Events.

Watch Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute here:

Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Falls Kids Fest, classic cars, delicious dishes and more!

Greendale Village Days – A Historic Celebration

Date: Thursday - Sunday

Location: Downtown Greendale

Get ready for an exciting weekend in Greendale as the annual Village Days celebration returns! This historic event features live music, thrilling BMX bike performances, and a rummage sale that’s not to be missed. Stroll through downtown Greendale and enjoy the vibrant atmosphere filled with entertainment and community spirit.

For additional details, check out Greendale Entertainment.

Picnic in the Park Car Show – Classic Cars and More

Date: Sunday

Time: 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Location: Frame Park, Waukesha

Car enthusiasts, rejoice! This Sunday, Frame Park in Waukesha invites you to the Picnic in the Park Car Show, showcasing a stunning collection of antique, classic, and custom cars, along with motorcycles on display. Best of all, admission is FREE for spectators, making it a perfect outing for families and car lovers alike.

For further details, visit Waukesha Old Car Club.

Jewish Food Festival – A Culinary Journey

Dates: Sunday - Monday

Location: Rotary Park, Mequon

Extend your weekend with delicious flavors at the Jewish Food Festival starting Sunday and continuing into Monday. Bring your appetite and enjoy authentic culinary delights ranging from falafel to rugalach. With free admission, it’s a fantastic way to explore diverse tastes and learn about Jewish culture in a festive atmosphere.

For more information, visit Jewish Food Mequon.

Cheer for the Brewers – Home Game Excitement!

Dates: All Weekend

Location: American Family Field

Baseball fans, get ready to rally as the Milwaukee Brewers hit a hot streak! Head to American Family Field this weekend to cheer on the crew while enjoying exciting ticket deals and free giveaways. Don’t miss your chance to support our team and be part of the game-day excitement!

For ticket information, visit Milwaukee Brewers Tickets.

Final Chance at Wisconsin State Fair!

Date: This Weekend

Location: Wisconsin State Fair Park

As the final weekend of the Wisconsin State Fair approaches, make sure you don’t miss out on the festivities! Enjoy thrilling performances, including shows by Lynyrd Skynyrd and Pat McCurdy on the main stages. Experience rides, games, delicious fair food, and so much more before it’s too late!

For all the details, visit Wisconsin State Fair.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error