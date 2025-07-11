Dragon Boat Races at Lakeshore State Park

Kick off your Saturday with an exciting morning at the Dragon Boat Races in Milwaukee's Lakeshore State Park. This event features fierce competition as teams race in traditional dragon boats. Qualifying races begin bright and early at 8:00 a.m., but if you prefer a little extra sleep, you can still catch the championship races later in the day after lunch. It promises to be an action-packed day full of energy and community spirit.

Get more details at Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival.

Smoke on the Water: BBQ & Brews Festival

Join the culinary festivities at the Smoke on the Water BBQ and Brews Festival held at Henry Maier Festival Park. This mouth-watering event is perfect for foodies and beer lovers alike! Entry starts at just $25. Make sure to check out the Buy One Get One (BOGO) general admission tickets for an even better deal. Enjoy a day filled with delicious barbecue and refreshing brews. Learn more about the festival at Milwaukee World Festival.

Watch: Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Dragon Boat Races and festivals galore!

Incredible India Fest

Experience the vibrant colors and rich traditions of Indian culture at the Incredible India Fest on the Summerfest grounds. This family-friendly event will immerse you in the diverse heritage of India with various performances, food, and activities for all ages. Admission is just $10 for adults, and kids 12 and under can enter for free, making it the perfect outing for the whole family! Discover more by clicking here.

Whitefish Bay Art Fest

Wrap up your weekend with the Whitefish Bay Art Fest, which spans both Saturday and Sunday. This fantastic event showcases 100 original artists displaying thousands of unique paintings, sculptures, photographs, and jewelry. In addition to the art, there will be live music and a dedicated kids’ zone featuring fun art projects, face painting, and games. For more information, click here.

Harley-Davidson Homecoming

Tens of thousands of motorcycle lovers will descend on Milwaukee this weekend for the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival, with Veterans Park serving as the central hub for the celebration. If you're planning to attend the festival, there are several transportation options available.

Motorcycle riders will find complimentary first-come, first-served parking at Veterans Park. Riders can also park for free at Potawatomi Casino Hotel, with a free shuttle to and from Veterans Park. Veterans Park will host some big headliners, including Hank Williams Jr. on Friday and Chris Stapleton on Saturday. Tickets are still available on Harley-Davidson's website.

Events will also take place at the Harley Museum, Powertrain Operations Factory, and company headquarters. The museum campus will offer both free concerts and attractions with food vendors, as well as ticketed events.

