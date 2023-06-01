Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Downtown Dining Week, MKE Pride Parade, Crusherfest

MILWAUKEE — It's going to be a summer-like weekend with beautiful and warm weather, no rain, and tons of fun things to take part in!
Check out our full list of weekend events:
Friday:
- 5 p.m.
- Several locations
2023 Pokemon Regional Championships
- Wisconsin Center
- 400 W Wisconsin Ave
Saturday:
Admirals Playoff Game
- UW-Panther Arena
- 6 p.m.
- 25+ locations
- Runs through Thursday, June 8
- 11 a.m.
- 1101 Milwaukee Avenue
- South Milwaukee
Sunday:
- Downtown Milwaukee
- 2 p.m.
- Bucks Pro Shop
- Merch up to 80% off
