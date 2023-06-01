Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Downtown Dining Week, MKE Pride Parade, Crusherfest

MILWAUKEE — It's going to be a summer-like weekend with beautiful and warm weather, no rain, and tons of fun things to take part in!

Check out our full list of weekend events:

Friday:

Bay View Gallery Night



5 p.m.

Several locations

2023 Pokemon Regional Championships



Wisconsin Center

400 W Wisconsin Ave

Saturday:

Admirals Playoff Game



UW-Panther Arena

6 p.m.

Downtown Dining Week



25+ locations

Runs through Thursday, June 8

Crusherfest



11 a.m.

1101 Milwaukee Avenue

South Milwaukee

Sunday:

MKE Pride Parade



Downtown Milwaukee

2 p.m.

Bango's Sale-ebration



Bucks Pro Shop

Merch up to 80% off

