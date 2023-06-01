Watch Now
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Downtown Dining Week, MKE Pride Parade, Crusherfest

Downtown Dining Week Starts Thursday
Posted at 5:31 AM, Jun 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-01 06:39:02-04

MILWAUKEE — It's going to be a summer-like weekend with beautiful and warm weather, no rain, and tons of fun things to take part in!

Check out our full list of weekend events:

Friday:

Bay View Gallery Night

  • 5 p.m.
  • Several locations

2023 Pokemon Regional Championships

  • Wisconsin Center
  • 400 W Wisconsin Ave

Saturday:

Admirals Playoff Game

  • UW-Panther Arena
  • 6 p.m.

Downtown Dining Week

  • 25+ locations
  • Runs through Thursday, June 8

Crusherfest

  • 11 a.m.
  • 1101 Milwaukee Avenue
  • South Milwaukee

Sunday:

MKE Pride Parade

  • Downtown Milwaukee
  • 2 p.m.

Bango's Sale-ebration

  • Bucks Pro Shop
  • Merch up to 80% off

