Milwaukee Pride Parade returns to Walker's Point June 4

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Pride Parade is returning to Walker's Point this June, organizers announced Thursday.

The event, scheduled for June 4, will feature more than 150 units, making the parade the largest celebration in the organization's history. This year's theme is "The Future is Ours," and according to organizers, units are invited to express their optimism for progress in spite of adversity and imagine an even brighter future for Milwaukee’s diverse LGBTQ+ community."

The parade will kick off at 2 p.m. and will move north on South 2nd Street for about a mile, starting at Greenfield Ave. and ending at Seeboth Street.

The Grand Marshals of this year's parade will be local drag entertainers, including Dita Von, Dev S. Tate, Miss Spencer, Marbella Sodi, Shannon DuPree, Chanel D’Vine, Leo Long, Dear Ruthie, Noel the Gentleman, Maple Veneer and Richard Fitswell.

“It’s a testament to the love and acceptance abundant in our community that this will be our biggest parade yet,” says Wyatt Tinder, board member. “We welcome everyone, no matter their gender or sexuality, to join us for this joyous, inclusive celebration.”

