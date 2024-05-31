Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Downtown Dining Week, Festa Italiana, and Milwaukee Highland Games

MILWAUKEE — It's the first weekend of meteorological summer and with some rain on Saturday and sun on Sunday, you might want some indoor and outdoor activities. This list should have you covered.

FRIDAY

Downtown Dining Week

May 30, 2024 - June 6, 2024

Multiple Locations Downtown

Festa Italiana

631 E Chicago St,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee Brewers

American Family Field

1 Brewers Way,

Milwaukee, WI 53214

Milkyway Drive-In

JURASSIC PARK: 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING: 9:15 PM to 11:59 PM

Lake Country DockHounds vs. Kane County Cougars

1011 Blue Ribbon Circle North,

Oconomowoc, WI 53066

Lakeshore Chinooks vs. Madison Mallards

Moonlight Graham Field at Kapco Park,

12800 Lake Shore Drive, Mequon, WI 53097

7035 S Ballpark Dr,

Franklin, WI 53132

SATURDAY

Wisconsin Beer Lovers Festival

Bayshore

5800 N. Bayshore Drive,

Glendale, WI 53217

Chicago

The Riverside Theater

116 W. Wisconsin Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 5320

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee Brewers

American Family Field

1 Brewers Way,

Milwaukee, WI 53214

Milwaukee Monarchs vs Portland Rising

Hart Park

7300 Chestnut Street,

Wauwatosa, WI 53213

Milwaukee Highland Games

Croatian Park

9100 S. 76th Street

Franklin, WI 53132

PRIDE Market

2018 s 1st Street,

Milwaukee, WI 53207

Milkyway Drive-In

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM 5:00 PM to 6:40 PM

THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES: 7:15 PM to 9:45 PM

IMAGINARY: 10:30 PM to 12:15 AM

7035 S Ballpark Dr,

Franklin, WI 53132

Port Festival of the Arts

Downtown Port, 222 E. Main Street,

Port Washington, WI 53074

SUNDAY

Milkyway Drive-In

DOUBLE FEATURE: THE SANDLOT & THE PRINCESS BRIDE

7035 S Ballpark Dr,

Franklin, WI 53132

West Allis A La Carte

70th to 76th & Greenfield Ave.,

West Allis, WI

