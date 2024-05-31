Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Downtown Dining Week, Festa Italiana, and Milwaukee Highland Games

MILWAUKEE — It's the first weekend of meteorological summer and with some rain on Saturday and sun on Sunday, you might want some indoor and outdoor activities. This list should have you covered.
FRIDAY
Downtown Dining Week
May 30, 2024 - June 6, 2024
Multiple Locations Downtown
Festa Italiana
631 E Chicago St,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee Brewers
American Family Field
1 Brewers Way,
Milwaukee, WI 53214
Milkyway Drive-In
JURASSIC PARK: 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM
MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING: 9:15 PM to 11:59 PM
Lake Country DockHounds vs. Kane County Cougars
1011 Blue Ribbon Circle North,
Oconomowoc, WI 53066
Lakeshore Chinooks vs. Madison Mallards
Moonlight Graham Field at Kapco Park,
12800 Lake Shore Drive, Mequon, WI 53097
7035 S Ballpark Dr,
Franklin, WI 53132
SATURDAY
Wisconsin Beer Lovers Festival
Bayshore
5800 N. Bayshore Drive,
Glendale, WI 53217
Chicago
The Riverside Theater
116 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 5320
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee Brewers
American Family Field
1 Brewers Way,
Milwaukee, WI 53214
Milwaukee Monarchs vs Portland Rising
Hart Park
7300 Chestnut Street,
Wauwatosa, WI 53213
Milwaukee Highland Games
Croatian Park
9100 S. 76th Street
Franklin, WI 53132
PRIDE Market
2018 s 1st Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53207
Milkyway Drive-In
TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM 5:00 PM to 6:40 PM
THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES: 7:15 PM to 9:45 PM
IMAGINARY: 10:30 PM to 12:15 AM
7035 S Ballpark Dr,
Franklin, WI 53132
Port Festival of the Arts
Downtown Port, 222 E. Main Street,
Port Washington, WI 53074
SUNDAY
Milkyway Drive-In
DOUBLE FEATURE: THE SANDLOT & THE PRINCESS BRIDE
7035 S Ballpark Dr,
Franklin, WI 53132
West Allis A La Carte
70th to 76th & Greenfield Ave.,
West Allis, WI
