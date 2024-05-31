Watch Now
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Downtown Dining Week, Festa Italiana, and Milwaukee Highland Games

It's the first weekend of meteorological summer and with some rain on Saturday and sun on Sunday, you might want some indoor and outdoor activities. This list should have you covered.
Posted at 6:59 AM, May 31, 2024
FRIDAY
Downtown Dining Week
May 30, 2024 - June 6, 2024
Multiple Locations Downtown

Festa Italiana
631 E Chicago St,
Milwaukee, WI 53202

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee Brewers
American Family Field
1 Brewers Way,
Milwaukee, WI 53214

Milkyway Drive-In
JURASSIC PARK: 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM
MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING: 9:15 PM to 11:59 PM

Lake Country DockHounds vs. Kane County Cougars
1011 Blue Ribbon Circle North,
Oconomowoc, WI 53066

Lakeshore Chinooks vs. Madison Mallards
Moonlight Graham Field at Kapco Park,
12800 Lake Shore Drive, Mequon, WI 53097
7035 S Ballpark Dr,
Franklin, WI 53132

SATURDAY
Wisconsin Beer Lovers Festival
Bayshore
5800 N. Bayshore Drive,
Glendale, WI 53217

Chicago
The Riverside Theater
116 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 5320

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee Brewers
American Family Field
1 Brewers Way,
Milwaukee, WI 53214

Milwaukee Monarchs vs Portland Rising
Hart Park
7300 Chestnut Street,
Wauwatosa, WI 53213

Milwaukee Highland Games
Croatian Park
9100 S. 76th Street
Franklin, WI 53132

PRIDE Market
2018 s 1st Street,
Milwaukee, WI 53207

Milkyway Drive-In
TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM 5:00 PM to 6:40 PM
THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES: 7:15 PM to 9:45 PM
IMAGINARY: 10:30 PM to 12:15 AM
7035 S Ballpark Dr,
Franklin, WI 53132

Port Festival of the Arts
Downtown Port, 222 E. Main Street,
Port Washington, WI 53074

SUNDAY
Milkyway Drive-In
DOUBLE FEATURE: THE SANDLOT & THE PRINCESS BRIDE
7035 S Ballpark Dr,
Franklin, WI 53132

West Allis A La Carte
70th to 76th & Greenfield Ave.,
West Allis, WI

