Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Doors Open, Bucks bash, Brewers baseball & more!

Doors Open Milwaukee is back

If you’ve ever walked past an old building and wondered what’s inside, this is your chance. Doors Open Milwaukee is happening Saturday and Sunday, and it’s completely FREE. You can explore 160+ buildings, galleries, and hidden spaces, including ones usually closed to the public.

This is a must for history buffs, architecture lovers, and anyone who’s just curious about the city. Plan your route here

Cedarburg is throwing a party

The Greater Cedarburg Foundation is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a free, family-friendly party on Saturday, and everyone’s invited!

It kicks off with a parade at noon, followed by live music, food, lawn games, and a bounce house for the kiddos. Bring a lawn chair to Cedarburg City Hall and soak in that small-town magic. More details here

Bucks Bash at Deer District

Bucks fans, this one’s for you! Head to Deer District on Sunday from Noon to 4 p.m. to celebrate the start of training camp and get pumped for the season ahead.

You’ll hear from Head Coach Doc Rivers, jam out to DJ Shawna, and enjoy the vibe at the Beer Garden. It’s free, and it's going to be a great time for fans of all ages. Full event info here

Grebe’s Bakery Grand Opening (with a Packers Legend)

What’s better than donuts on a Sunday? Donuts and meeting a Hall of Famer.

Grebe’s Bakery just opened inside the Metro Market in Shorewood, and they’re celebrating with a grand opening on Sunday from 12–3 PM.

You can:



Grab a classic hot ham and roll

Meet LeRoy Butler

Enter to win Packers tickets

RSVP to the event

Pawtoberfest in West Allis

Dog people, you’ve got plans this Sunday.

Pawtoberfest is happening from 12 to 4 PM at the West Allis Farmer’s Market. Expect pet-friendly vendors, local pet non-profits, and fun activities for your furry friends. It’s a great excuse to get outside and treat your pet (and yourself). Event page

Let’s Go Brewers! Celebrate the NL Central Title

In case you missed it — the Brewers clinched the NL Central title! And they’re back at American Family Field this weekend, taking on the Cincinnati Reds.

Tickets start at $32, and with the postseason right around the corner, now’s the perfect time to get out to a game. Snag your seats.

