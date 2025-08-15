Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Dine at the Zoo, Irish Fest, a block party, and more!

Milwaukee Irish Fest

Mark your calendars for Milwaukee's largest celebration of Celtic music and culture, Irish Fest! The festival is back at the Summerfest grounds, bringing a vibrant lineup of performances and activities.

Admission to Irish Fest includes access to 18 stages of entertainment. Daily gate promotions outlined by festival organizers (listed below) can help you save money.

All Weekend:

Active Military: Receive free admission any day of the festival, plus one guest. Present your valid service I.D. at any gate ticket window.

Receive free admission any day of the festival, plus one guest. Present your valid service I.D. at any gate ticket window. Children 12 and Under: Get in free every day. No ticket required.

Get in free every day. No ticket required. Seniors (60+): $20 admission at any gate ticket window.



Daily Gate Promotions:

Thursday, August 14: Free admission with donation of school supplies to benefit Hope House Milwaukee. Donations accepted outside the Mid-Gate entrance.

Free admission with donation of school supplies to benefit Hope House Milwaukee. Donations accepted outside the Mid-Gate entrance. Friday, August 15: College students receive $3 off admission at any gate ticket window with a valid student ID. Offer valid all day.

College students receive $3 off admission at any gate ticket window with a valid student ID. Offer valid all day. Saturday, August 16: Participate in the Arthritis Foundation’s 5K Run/Walk to Irish Fest and receive free admission to the festival upon completion of the event.

Participate in the Arthritis Foundation’s 5K Run/Walk to Irish Fest and receive free admission to the festival upon completion of the event. Sunday, August 17:

Receive free admission between 8:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. by donating nonperishable food items at the South Gate to support Hunger Task Force. The South Gate opens at 8:00 a.m. for the Liturgy for Peace and Justice service. Guests who donate food but choose not to attend the service can enjoy morning refreshments at one of several nearby vendors inside the South Gate until the festival opens at 11:00 a.m. Attendees may also receive a hand stamp for re-entry to the festival anytime on Sunday, until 9:00 p.m. Veterans Day: Veterans, plus one guest, receive free admission. Present your valid service ID at any gate ticket window. Veterans are also invited to relax at the Onóir Lookout, a scenic rest area on the grounds. More info is available at IrishFest.com/vip.



Special Archives Promotion:

The Ward Irish Music Archives invites festivalgoers to help preserve Irish music history. Donate 10 original Irish music-related items—including CDs, LPs, 78s, cassette tapes, posters, sheet music, or songbooks—and receive two free tickets to Irish Fest. Only original items are accepted (no copies). Donations can be dropped off at the Mid-Gate.

More Info: Irish Fest

Watch Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute here:

Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Dine at the Zoo, Irish Fest, a block party, and more!

Block Party at Station 1846

Head over to Station 1846 in Walker's Point for a festive block party and market this Saturday. This all-day event features live music, street vendors, delicious food, drink specials, and exciting door prizes.

Plus, free shuttles will be available to help you get to Irish Fest. Admission is free, and the fun kicks off at 9:00 a.m.

More Details: Block Party Event

Kenosha County Fair

Join in the fun at the Kenosha County Fair, where the theme this year is “Let the Good Times Grow”! Enjoy family-friendly activities all weekend, including a pie auction on Saturday, the crowning of the Fairest of the Fair, and a demolition derby on Sunday. This beloved annual event offers a perfect blend of friendly competition and community spirit.

For More Info: Kenosha County Fair

Lake Geneva Jaycees Venetian Festival

Celebrate the 63rd anniversary of the Jaycees Venetian Festival in Lake Geneva. This annual fundraiser invests profits back into the local community. Enjoy a craft fair, a carnival, and a water ski show. The peak of the festival arrives on Sunday with a traditional Venetian-style lighted boat parade followed by a fireworks display.

Learn More: Venetian Festival

A La Carte at the Zoo

Don’t miss the beloved tradition of A La Carte at the Zoo this weekend! With six stages of live music and delicious offerings from popular local restaurants scattered throughout the Milwaukee Zoo, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Tickets start at just $15.

Get Your Tickets: A La Carte at the Zoo

