Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Bay View Bash, China Lights, Cedarburg Wine Festival

There's a never-ending list of things to do this weekend in Milwaukee
If you ask me, the events happening this weekend mark the unofficial start of fall. We have the Cedarburg Wine Festival, China Lights, and of course, more and more baseball!
Posted at 6:58 AM, Sep 15, 2022
MILWAUKEE — If you ask me, the events happening this weekend mark the unofficial start of fall. We have the Cedarburg Wine Festival, China Lights, and of course, more and more baseball!

There's a never-ending list of things to do this weekend in Milwaukee and we have highlighted a few!

Check out all that's going on.

FRIDAY

China Lights

  • 5:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Boerner Botanical Gardens

Hispanic Heritage Month event at City Hall

  • 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • City Hall
  • 200 E. Wells Street

Jurassic Quest

  • 1 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Wisconsin State Fair
  • 640 S 84th St, West Allis

X-Golf opening

  • American Family Field
  • Gates open at 5:40 p.m.

Brewers vs Yankees

  • 7:10 p.m.
  • American Family Field
  • 1 Brewers Way

Panic! at the Disco

  • 7 p.m.
  • Fiserv Forum
  • 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave.

SATURDAY

Uncorked: Milwaukee

  • 2 p.m.
  • Deer District
  • 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave.

Cedarburg Wine and Harvest Festival

  • 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Bay View Bash

  • Saturday, Sept. 17, 11 am – 10 pm
  • Kinnickinnic Avenue between Potter and Clement

Brewers Cerveceros Night

  • 6:10 p.m.
  • American Family Field
  • 1 Brewers Way

China Lights

  • 5:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Boerner Botanical Gardens

SUNDAY

Walk to End Alzheimer's

  • 10 a.m.
  • Henry Maier Festival Park
  • 639 E. Summerfest Place

Cedarburg Wine and Harvest Festival

  • 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Downtown Cedarburg

China Lights

  • 5:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Boerner Botanical Gardens

Brewers vs Yankees

  • 1:10 p.m.
  • American Family Field
  • 1 Brewers Way

