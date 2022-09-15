Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Bay View Bash, China Lights, Cedarburg Wine Festival

MILWAUKEE — If you ask me, the events happening this weekend mark the unofficial start of fall. We have the Cedarburg Wine Festival, China Lights, and of course, more and more baseball!

There's a never-ending list of things to do this weekend in Milwaukee and we have highlighted a few!

Check out all that's going on.

FRIDAY

China Lights



5:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Boerner Botanical Gardens

Hispanic Heritage Month event at City Hall



11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

City Hall

200 E. Wells Street

Jurassic Quest



1 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Wisconsin State Fair

640 S 84th St, West Allis

X-Golf opening



American Family Field

Gates open at 5:40 p.m.

Brewers vs Yankees



7:10 p.m.

American Family Field

1 Brewers Way

Panic! at the Disco



7 p.m.

Fiserv Forum

1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave.

SATURDAY

Uncorked: Milwaukee



2 p.m.

Deer District

1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave.

Cedarburg Wine and Harvest Festival



10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Bay View Bash



Saturday, Sept. 17, 11 am – 10 pm

Kinnickinnic Avenue between Potter and Clement

Brewers Cerveceros Night



6:10 p.m.

American Family Field

1 Brewers Way

China Lights



5:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Boerner Botanical Gardens

SUNDAY

Walk to End Alzheimer's



10 a.m.

Henry Maier Festival Park

639 E. Summerfest Place

Cedarburg Wine and Harvest Festival



10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Downtown Cedarburg

China Lights



5:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Boerner Botanical Gardens

Brewers vs Yankees



1:10 p.m.

American Family Field

1 Brewers Way



