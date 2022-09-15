Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Bay View Bash, China Lights, Cedarburg Wine Festival

MILWAUKEE — If you ask me, the events happening this weekend mark the unofficial start of fall. We have the Cedarburg Wine Festival, China Lights, and of course, more and more baseball!
There's a never-ending list of things to do this weekend in Milwaukee and we have highlighted a few!
Check out all that's going on.
FRIDAY
- 5:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Boerner Botanical Gardens
Hispanic Heritage Month event at City Hall
- 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- City Hall
- 200 E. Wells Street
- 1 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Wisconsin State Fair
- 640 S 84th St, West Allis
X-Golf opening
- American Family Field
- Gates open at 5:40 p.m.
Brewers vs Yankees
- 7:10 p.m.
- American Family Field
- 1 Brewers Way
- 7 p.m.
- Fiserv Forum
- 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave.
SATURDAY
- 2 p.m.
- Deer District
- 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave.
Cedarburg Wine and Harvest Festival
- 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Saturday, Sept. 17, 11 am – 10 pm
- Kinnickinnic Avenue between Potter and Clement
- 6:10 p.m.
- American Family Field
- 1 Brewers Way
- 5:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Boerner Botanical Gardens
SUNDAY
- 10 a.m.
- Henry Maier Festival Park
- 639 E. Summerfest Place
Cedarburg Wine and Harvest Festival
- 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Downtown Cedarburg
- 5:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Boerner Botanical Gardens
Brewers vs Yankees
- 1:10 p.m.
- American Family Field
- 1 Brewers Way