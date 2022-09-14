Watch Now
City Hall to host Hispanic Heritage Month event on Friday

The event will feature speakers, performers, food trucks, and an art display
Milwaukee City Hall
John Mattrisch | JMKE Photography
Posted at 11:03 AM, Sep 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-14 12:03:00-04

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's City Hall will be hosting a Hispanic Heritage Month event on Friday.

Hispanic Heritage Month begins Sept. 15 and goes until Oct. 15. To celebrate, Common Council President José G. Pérez is inviting people to City Hall on Friday for guest speakers, live performers, an art display, and food trucks.

“I’m thrilled that the community, businesses and other local groups have come together to ensure that Hispanic Heritage Month will be recognized and celebrated in style, and I urge those across the city to join in for what promises to be a fun-filled month," said President Pérez.

The event at City Hall is called Unidos: Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation 2022 and will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 200 E. Wells St.

You can find other Hispanic Heritage Month events online.

