Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Bastille Days, Port Fish Days, Red Bull Flugtag, Motley Crue/Def Leppard/Poison

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will all be at American Family Field this weekend! Bastille Days, Red Bull Flutag, and Port Fish Days will also be in town.
Posted at 6:50 AM, Jul 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14 07:50:33-04

MILWAUKEE — Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will all be at American Family Field this weekend! Meanwhile, Bastille Days, Red Bull Flutag, and Port Fish Days will also be in town.

Check out all the fun events happening in and around Milwaukee this weekend.

FRIDAY 7/15
Bastille Days

  • 7/14-/7/17
  • Cathedral Square Park,
  • 520 E. Wells St.
  • Milwaukee, WI

Port Fish Days

  • 7/15-7-16
  • Port Washington
  • Lake Park

SATURDAY 7/16

Red Bull Flugtag

  • 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Veterans Park
  • 1010 N Lincoln Memorial Dr, Milwaukee, WI

Port Fish Days + Parade

  • 7/15-7-16
  • Port Washington
  • Lake Park
  • Croatian Fest
  • 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.
  • Croatian Park
  • 9100 S 76th St
  • Franklin, WI 53132

Riverwest Food Truck Rally

  • 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Gathering Place Brewing Company
  • 811 E. Vienna Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53212

Seltzerland in the Deer District

  • Deer District
  • 1134 Vel R. Phillips Ave,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53203

SUNDAY 7/17

Milwaukee Armenian Fest 2022

  • 11 - 5 p.m.
  • 7825 W. Layton Ave
  • Greenfield, WI 53220

Motley Crue/Def Leppard/Poison/Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

  • 4 p.m.
  • American Family Field
  • 1 Brewers Way, Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Makers Market

  • 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Discovery World
  • 500 N Harbor Dr, Milwaukee, WI

