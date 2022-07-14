MILWAUKEE — Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will all be at American Family Field this weekend! Meanwhile, Bastille Days, Red Bull Flutag, and Port Fish Days will also be in town.
Check out all the fun events happening in and around Milwaukee this weekend.
FRIDAY 7/15
Bastille Days
- 7/14-/7/17
- Cathedral Square Park,
- 520 E. Wells St.
- Milwaukee, WI
- 7/15-7-16
- Port Washington
- Lake Park
SATURDAY 7/16
- 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Veterans Park
- 1010 N Lincoln Memorial Dr, Milwaukee, WI
- 7/15-7-16
- Port Washington
- Lake Park
- Croatian Fest
- 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- Croatian Park
- 9100 S 76th St
- Franklin, WI 53132
- 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Gathering Place Brewing Company
- 811 E. Vienna Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53212
Seltzerland in the Deer District
- Deer District
- 1134 Vel R. Phillips Ave,
- Milwaukee, WI 53203
SUNDAY 7/17
- 11 - 5 p.m.
- 7825 W. Layton Ave
- Greenfield, WI 53220
Motley Crue/Def Leppard/Poison/Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
- 4 p.m.
- American Family Field
- 1 Brewers Way, Milwaukee, WI
- 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Discovery World
- 500 N Harbor Dr, Milwaukee, WI