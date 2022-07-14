MILWAUKEE — Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will all be at American Family Field this weekend! Meanwhile, Bastille Days, Red Bull Flutag, and Port Fish Days will also be in town.

Check out all the fun events happening in and around Milwaukee this weekend.

FRIDAY 7/15

Bastille Days



7/14-/7/17

Cathedral Square Park,

520 E. Wells St.

Milwaukee, WI

Port Fish Days



7/15-7-16

Port Washington

Lake Park

SATURDAY 7/16

Red Bull Flugtag



11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Veterans Park

1010 N Lincoln Memorial Dr, Milwaukee, WI

Port Fish Days + Parade



7/15-7-16

Port Washington

Lake Park

Croatian Fest

10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Croatian Park

9100 S 76th St

Franklin, WI 53132

Riverwest Food Truck Rally



4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Gathering Place Brewing Company

811 E. Vienna Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53212

Seltzerland in the Deer District



Deer District

1134 Vel R. Phillips Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

SUNDAY 7/17

Milwaukee Armenian Fest 2022



11 - 5 p.m.

7825 W. Layton Ave

Greenfield, WI 53220

Motley Crue/Def Leppard/Poison/Joan Jett and the Blackhearts



4 p.m.

American Family Field

1 Brewers Way, Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Makers Market



10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Discovery World

500 N Harbor Dr, Milwaukee, WI

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip