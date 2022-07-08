Hard seltzer festival 'Seltzerland' to take over Deer District July 16

Seltzerland is returning to Milwaukee for another year of summer festivities at its new location in Deer District.

The festival will take place Saturday, July 16. Festival-goers can spend the afternoon tasting over 100 unique hard seltzers from brands such as White Claw, Mike’s Hard Lemonade Selter, Vizzy, and much more.

There will be plenty of activities at the event! There will be seltzer pong, lemonade ladder golf, cornhole, and you can take some selfies inside the White Claw inflatable bubble booth.

If you want to just enjoy the festival atmosphere without the games, there will also be an MKE Eats food truck to grab a bite to eat and a live DJ.

Attendees will have the chance to vote for their favorite hard seltzers, the best brand experience, and even design some gear. The winners will be announced on Seltzerland’s Instagram account.

Tickets start at $39 and can be purchased by visiting here. A portion of proceeds from all Seltzerland events is donated to Forage Forward.

For more information visit here.

