Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: An early Galentine's Day celebration, Flannelpalzooa, and more!

If you dream of saying "I Do" at the Milwaukee Art Museum, an event Friday is the perfect match. Windhover Hall is hosting a wedding showcase and happy hour that starts at 4:00 p.m. You can toast your engagement with free champagne and hors d'oeuvres while mingling with MAM event staff and a variety of wedding vendors. Expect to see the latest trends in florals, table settings, and decor.

Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Events for Feb. 7-9

Saturday is National Flannel Day and you can celebrate at Flannelpalooza in the Wauwatosa Village. The fun starts at 10:00 a.m. and lasts all day until 5:00 p.m. There will be ax throwing, chainsaw carving, a pub crawl, a beard contest and find some flannel for your four-legged friends because there will even be a best-dressed dog contest!

'Sip, Style, and Suds' is an early Galentine's Day celebration on Milwaukee's east side. On Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. you can visit the Crossroads Collective food hall for bottomless mimosas, permanent jewelry, soap making and a vintage clothing pop-up.

Don't forget — Sunday is the big game. Potawatomi Sportsbook is hosting its first official tailgate party. Join fellow football fanatics starting at 1:00 p.m. and catch all the action.

