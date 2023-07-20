Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Air and Water Show, Barbie events, Country Thunder and Dwyane Wade

MILWAUKEE — Summer is still going strong, so there are still plenty of fun activities to participate in this weekend, July 21-23, 2023. Here are some of the ideas we came up with:

FRIDAY:

Barbie Pop-Up at the Avalon



Avalon Atmospheric Theater

2473 S Kinnickinnic Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53207

Summer Spinz: Barbie Night

5:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m.

Barbie-inspired photo op



Skaters inspired by Barbie the Movie

Red Arrow Park

Brewer's Negro Leagues Tribute Game



Milwaukee Milkmen

FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS: 80’s Music + Postgame Fireworks Show

6:35 p.m.

7035 S Ballpark Dr, Franklin, WI 53132

Country Thunder



Jul 20, 2023 - Jul 23, 2023

2305 Lance Dr. - Twin Lakes, WI 53181

BAYSHORE's Sounds of Summer-Eddie Butt's Band



Bayshore

5800 N. Bayshore Drive ,

Milwaukee, WI 53217

Pop-Up Biergarten at HarborPark in Kenosha

July 20-22

Thursday-Friday 3-9.pm.

Saturday 10:30am-9p.m.

5501 Ring Road in Kenosha, WI

Evanescent Eclipse: Dark Side of the Moon



7:00 p.m.

5:30 – 7:30 PM Bubbles Playtime

7:00 PM – ECLIPSE: Dark Side of the Moon

Marcus Performing Arts Center

929 N. Water Street,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

MARY POPPINS



July 20 – September 3, 2023

The Fireside Dinner Theatre

1131 Janesville Avenue , Fort Atkinson, WI 53538

Waukesha County Fair



7/19-7/23

Waukesha County Expo Grounds

1000 Northview Rd, Waukesha, WI

Whiskey Myers 2023 Tour



7:00 p.m.

BMO Pavilion

130 N Harbor Dr, Milwaukee, WI

SATURDAY

Milwaukee Air and Water Show



7/22-7/23

SEATING GATES OPEN: 9 AM

WATER SHOW: 10 AM – 11:30 AM

AIR SHOW: 12 PM – 4 PM

BLUE ANGELS: AROUND 3 PM

Bradford Beach

2400 N Lincoln Memorial Dr,

Milwaukee, WI 53211

Wade vs. Diener



Marquette Alumni Dwyane Wade and Travis Diener Hosting Three-Day Competition in Milwaukee Area this Summer to Support Youth Literacy Programs

Saturday, July 22: Basketball camp at The Facility, 10725 N Executive Ct., Mequon

Sunday, July 23: Tailgate party at Discovery World, 500 N Harbor Dr., Milwaukee

Monday, July 24: Golf outing at The Bog, 3121 Country Rd. I, Saukville

Evanescent Family Day

4:00 p.m.

Marcus Performing Arts Center

929 N Water St - Milwaukee, WI 53202

Milwaukee Milkmen

SWEET TEATS: TRICK-OR-TREAT: Pregame & Postgame Trick-or-Treat + ZOOperstars! Entertainment Show + Free Postgame Showing of ‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory”

6:00 p.m.

7035 S Ballpark Dr, Franklin, WI 53132

Taco Fest Of Racine



2-9:00 p.m.

Franksville Craft Beer Garden

9614 Northwestern Ave,

Franksville, WI

The Barbie Truck Tour



10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mayfair near Barnes & Noble

2500 N. Mayfair Rd,

Wauwatosa, WI 53226

The Little Mermen Disney Tribute Band



Noon – 2 p.m.

Bayshore, North Bayshore Drive,

Glendale, WI, USA

Country Night: Rebel Grace

6:00 - 9:00 p.m.

Richard E. Maslowski Community Park

2200 W. Bender Rd, Glendale, WI 53209

Roaring 20’s Jazz Lawn Party



Saturday July 22nd from 9 AM-4 PM

Sunday July 23rd from 9 AM-4 PM

Old Falls Village Park, SW corner of Pilgrim Rd. and County Line Rd. Q,

Menomonee Falls, WI 53051

SUNDAY

Milwaukee Milkmen



LECHEROS DE MILWAUKEE: Celebrating Latin Dance in partnership with Mexican Fiesta + Food Trucks

1:00 p.m.

7035 S Ballpark Dr, Franklin, WI 53132

