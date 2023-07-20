Watch Now
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Air and Water Show, Barbie events, Country Thunder and Dwyane Wade

Summer is still going strong, so there are still plenty of fun activities to participate in this weekend, July 21-23, 2023.
Posted at 5:26 AM, Jul 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-20 06:33:19-04

MILWAUKEE — Summer is still going strong, so there are still plenty of fun activities to participate in this weekend, July 21-23, 2023. Here are some of the ideas we came up with:

FRIDAY:

Barbie Pop-Up at the Avalon

  • Avalon Atmospheric Theater
  • 2473 S Kinnickinnic Ave,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53207

Summer Spinz: Barbie Night
5:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m.
Barbie-inspired photo op 

  • Skaters inspired by Barbie the Movie
  • Red Arrow Park

Brewer's Negro Leagues Tribute Game

Milwaukee Milkmen

Country Thunder

  • Jul 20, 2023 - Jul 23, 2023
  • 2305 Lance Dr. - Twin Lakes, WI 53181

BAYSHORE's Sounds of Summer-Eddie Butt's Band

  • Bayshore
  • 5800 N. Bayshore Drive ,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53217

Pop-Up Biergarten at HarborPark in Kenosha

  • July 20-22
  • Thursday-Friday 3-9.pm.
  • Saturday 10:30am-9p.m.
  • 5501 Ring Road in Kenosha, WI

Evanescent Eclipse: Dark Side of the Moon

  • 7:00 p.m.
  • 5:30 – 7:30 PM Bubbles Playtime
  • 7:00 PM – ECLIPSE: Dark Side of the Moon
  • Marcus Performing Arts Center
  • 929 N. Water Street,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53202

MARY POPPINS

  • July 20 – September 3, 2023
  • The Fireside Dinner Theatre
  • 1131 Janesville Avenue , Fort Atkinson, WI 53538

Waukesha County Fair

  • 7/19-7/23
  • Waukesha County Expo Grounds
  • 1000 Northview Rd, Waukesha, WI

Whiskey Myers 2023 Tour

  • 7:00 p.m.
  • BMO Pavilion
  • 130 N Harbor Dr, Milwaukee, WI

SATURDAY

Milwaukee Air and Water Show

  • 7/22-7/23
  • SEATING GATES OPEN: 9 AM
  • WATER SHOW: 10 AM – 11:30 AM
  • AIR SHOW: 12 PM – 4 PM
  • BLUE ANGELS: AROUND 3 PM
  • Bradford Beach
  • 2400 N Lincoln Memorial Dr,
  • Milwaukee, WI 53211

Wade vs. Diener

  • Marquette Alumni Dwyane Wade and Travis Diener Hosting Three-Day Competition in Milwaukee Area this Summer to Support Youth Literacy Programs
  • Saturday, July 22: Basketball camp at The Facility, 10725 N Executive Ct., Mequon
  • Sunday, July 23: Tailgate party at Discovery World, 500 N Harbor Dr., Milwaukee
  • Monday, July 24: Golf outing at The Bog, 3121 Country Rd. I, Saukville

Evanescent Family Day

  • 4:00 p.m.
  • Marcus Performing Arts Center
  • 929 N Water St - Milwaukee, WI 53202

Milwaukee Milkmen

  • SWEET TEATS: TRICK-OR-TREAT: Pregame & Postgame Trick-or-Treat + ZOOperstars! Entertainment Show + Free Postgame Showing of ‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory”
  • 6:00 p.m.
  • 7035 S Ballpark Dr, Franklin, WI 53132

Taco Fest Of Racine

  • 2-9:00 p.m.
  • Franksville Craft Beer Garden
  • 9614 Northwestern Ave,
  • Franksville, WI

The Barbie Truck Tour

  • 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Mayfair near Barnes & Noble
  • 2500 N. Mayfair Rd,
  • Wauwatosa, WI 53226

The Little Mermen Disney Tribute Band

  • Noon – 2 p.m.
  • Bayshore, North Bayshore Drive,
  • Glendale, WI, USA

Country Night: Rebel Grace

  • 6:00 - 9:00 p.m.
  • Richard E. Maslowski Community Park
  • 2200 W. Bender Rd, Glendale, WI 53209

Roaring 20’s Jazz Lawn Party

  • Saturday July 22nd from 9 AM-4 PM
  • Sunday July 23rd from 9 AM-4 PM
  • Old Falls Village Park, SW corner of Pilgrim Rd. and County Line Rd. Q,
  • Menomonee Falls, WI 53051

SUNDAY

Milwaukee Milkmen

  • LECHEROS DE MILWAUKEE: Celebrating Latin Dance in partnership with Mexican Fiesta + Food Trucks
  • 1:00 p.m.
  • 7035 S Ballpark Dr, Franklin, WI 53132

