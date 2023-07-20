Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Air and Water Show, Barbie events, Country Thunder and Dwyane Wade

MILWAUKEE — Summer is still going strong, so there are still plenty of fun activities to participate in this weekend, July 21-23, 2023. Here are some of the ideas we came up with:
FRIDAY:
- Avalon Atmospheric Theater
- 2473 S Kinnickinnic Ave,
- Milwaukee, WI 53207
Summer Spinz: Barbie Night
5:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m.
Barbie-inspired photo op
- Skaters inspired by Barbie the Movie
- Red Arrow Park
Brewer's Negro Leagues Tribute Game
Milwaukee Milkmen
- FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS: 80’s Music + Postgame Fireworks Show
- 6:35 p.m.
- 7035 S Ballpark Dr, Franklin, WI 53132
- Jul 20, 2023 - Jul 23, 2023
- 2305 Lance Dr. - Twin Lakes, WI 53181
BAYSHORE's Sounds of Summer-Eddie Butt's Band
- Bayshore
- 5800 N. Bayshore Drive ,
- Milwaukee, WI 53217
Pop-Up Biergarten at HarborPark in Kenosha
- July 20-22
- Thursday-Friday 3-9.pm.
- Saturday 10:30am-9p.m.
- 5501 Ring Road in Kenosha, WI
Evanescent Eclipse: Dark Side of the Moon
- 7:00 p.m.
- 5:30 – 7:30 PM Bubbles Playtime
- 7:00 PM – ECLIPSE: Dark Side of the Moon
- Marcus Performing Arts Center
- 929 N. Water Street,
- Milwaukee, WI 53202
- July 20 – September 3, 2023
- The Fireside Dinner Theatre
- 1131 Janesville Avenue , Fort Atkinson, WI 53538
- 7/19-7/23
- Waukesha County Expo Grounds
- 1000 Northview Rd, Waukesha, WI
- 7:00 p.m.
- BMO Pavilion
- 130 N Harbor Dr, Milwaukee, WI
SATURDAY
- 7/22-7/23
- SEATING GATES OPEN: 9 AM
- WATER SHOW: 10 AM – 11:30 AM
- AIR SHOW: 12 PM – 4 PM
- BLUE ANGELS: AROUND 3 PM
- Bradford Beach
- 2400 N Lincoln Memorial Dr,
- Milwaukee, WI 53211
- Marquette Alumni Dwyane Wade and Travis Diener Hosting Three-Day Competition in Milwaukee Area this Summer to Support Youth Literacy Programs
- Saturday, July 22: Basketball camp at The Facility, 10725 N Executive Ct., Mequon
- Sunday, July 23: Tailgate party at Discovery World, 500 N Harbor Dr., Milwaukee
- Monday, July 24: Golf outing at The Bog, 3121 Country Rd. I, Saukville
Evanescent Family Day
- 4:00 p.m.
- Marcus Performing Arts Center
- 929 N Water St - Milwaukee, WI 53202
Milwaukee Milkmen
- SWEET TEATS: TRICK-OR-TREAT: Pregame & Postgame Trick-or-Treat + ZOOperstars! Entertainment Show + Free Postgame Showing of ‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory”
- 6:00 p.m.
- 7035 S Ballpark Dr, Franklin, WI 53132
- 2-9:00 p.m.
- Franksville Craft Beer Garden
- 9614 Northwestern Ave,
- Franksville, WI
- 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Mayfair near Barnes & Noble
- 2500 N. Mayfair Rd,
- Wauwatosa, WI 53226
The Little Mermen Disney Tribute Band
- Noon – 2 p.m.
- Bayshore, North Bayshore Drive,
- Glendale, WI, USA
Country Night: Rebel Grace
- 6:00 - 9:00 p.m.
- Richard E. Maslowski Community Park
- 2200 W. Bender Rd, Glendale, WI 53209
- Saturday July 22nd from 9 AM-4 PM
- Sunday July 23rd from 9 AM-4 PM
- Old Falls Village Park, SW corner of Pilgrim Rd. and County Line Rd. Q,
- Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
SUNDAY
Milwaukee Milkmen
- LECHEROS DE MILWAUKEE: Celebrating Latin Dance in partnership with Mexican Fiesta + Food Trucks
- 1:00 p.m.
- 7035 S Ballpark Dr, Franklin, WI 53132
