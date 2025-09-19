Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: 500 drones in the sky, a fall preview, and Puerto Rican fest!

This weekend brings a string of lively, family-friendly events across the area, from a 500‑drone light show choreographed to live classical music to neighborhood festivals, wine tastings, and seasonal displays.

Plan ahead: check each event page for ticketing, start times, parking and weather-related updates. Have a great weekend and enjoy the first taste of fall!

Drone Art Show

Get ready for 45 minutes of drones in flight. More than 500 illuminated drones will perform a synchronized show set to live classical string music. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday; tickets start at just under $40. Click here for more info and tickets.



Cedarburg Wine & Harvest Festival

Fall arrives early with wine, food vendors, grape stomps and the popular Pumpkin Regatta on Cedar Creek. The festival runs both Saturday and Sunday and is a great way to kick off the season. Click here for festival details.



Fall Show at the Mitchell Park Domes

The Domes’ fall exhibit opens Saturday and runs through early November, which is perfect if you can’t make it this weekend. See the seasonal displays and plan a visit by clicking here.



Bay View Bash

A volunteer-run community festival happening Saturday, with food, art, music, and more. Proceeds support the 53207 zip code. Find event info by clicking here.



Puerto Rican Festival of Wisconsin

Wrap up your weekend Sunday at the festival’s 12th year on the Summerfest grounds, featuring family-friendly activities and a vibrant showcase of Puerto Rican culture. Click here for a schedule of events.



