Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: 500 drones in the sky, a fall preview, and Puerto Rican fest!

This weekend brings a string of lively, family-friendly events across the area, from a 500‑drone light show choreographed to live classical music to neighborhood festivals, wine tastings, and seasonal displays.
Plan ahead: check each event page for ticketing, start times, parking and weather-related updates. Have a great weekend and enjoy the first taste of fall!
- Drone Art Show
- Get ready for 45 minutes of drones in flight. More than 500 illuminated drones will perform a synchronized show set to live classical string music. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday; tickets start at just under $40. Click here for more info and tickets.
- Cedarburg Wine & Harvest Festival
- Fall arrives early with wine, food vendors, grape stomps and the popular Pumpkin Regatta on Cedar Creek. The festival runs both Saturday and Sunday and is a great way to kick off the season. Click here for festival details.
- Fall Show at the Mitchell Park Domes
- The Domes’ fall exhibit opens Saturday and runs through early November, which is perfect if you can’t make it this weekend. See the seasonal displays and plan a visit by clicking here.
- Bay View Bash
- A volunteer-run community festival happening Saturday, with food, art, music, and more. Proceeds support the 53207 zip code. Find event info by clicking here.
- Puerto Rican Festival of Wisconsin
- Wrap up your weekend Sunday at the festival’s 12th year on the Summerfest grounds, featuring family-friendly activities and a vibrant showcase of Puerto Rican culture. Click here for a schedule of events.
