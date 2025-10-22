Wisconsin voters want answers as Government shutdown enters day 22 with no resolution in sight

ELM GROVE, Wis. — As the federal government shutdown stretches into its 22nd day, Wisconsin residents are growing increasingly frustrated with the political stalemate, expressing concerns about rising health insurance costs and travel disruptions.

In Elm Grove, a community that narrowly favored Vice President Kamala Harris over President-elect Donald Trump in 2024 while supporting Republican Congressman Scott Fitzgerald, voter frustration is palpable.

"I'm so fed up with government in general - all sides," Sharon Passick said.

Rich Chang and his wife, Rebecca, are particularly worried about potential cost increases as they prepare to sign up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act.

Republicans ended enhanced health insurance subsidies during COVID under the Biden Administration, but Democrats are pushing to extend them as a negotiating tool to end the government shutdown.

Some estimates suggest premiums will double without the enhancements.

"What's his plan to essentially not increase premiums and knock a bunch of people off their insurance coverage?" Chang asked about Fitzgerald's position.

Fitzgerald suggested comprehensive reform rather than temporary fixes.

"I have a hard time revisiting that and saying, yes, we're just going to continue to pay at the same rate that we were before. I think there needs to be kind of a full reform of the entire program," Fitzgerald said.

When TMJ4 pressed about a temporary solution before prices increase, Fitzgerald remained focused on broader changes.

"I think if the government was open before the end of the year. If there was some discussion about how we could reform the entire program," Fitzgerald said.

The shutdown is also affecting travel plans. Passick expressed concern about upcoming wedding travel.

"The question is, will we actually get there when we're supposed to?" Passick said.

The shutdown impacts TSA and air traffic controllers, who are not receiving pay but are required to work. Fitzgerald supports Senator Ron Johnson's bill, up for vote this week, to pay federal workers during shutdowns.

"I have the same concern," Fitzgerald said about travel disruptions.

"Senator Johnson's bill fully pays all TSA agents," he added.

Fitzgerald is also pushing back on a potential budget shortfall for Wisconsin's FoodShare program, which serves 700,000 children, seniors and families. Governor Tony Evers says the program will run out of money if the shutdown continues past November 1.

Fitzgerald sent a letter to Evers suggesting Democrats could end the shutdown by voting for a Continuing Resolution to keep the government funded temporarily. If not, he suggested the governor work with the legislature to address the budget shortfall.

"If the federal government's not going to send the money, the state of Wisconsin may have to step in, and I'm starting to see that some other states are doing that. So I'm urging him to take a look at that right now as well," Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald has not held in-person town halls since February, though his office says he has hosted three telephone town halls this year, with the most recent on September 16.

